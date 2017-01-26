ISU CADETS HONOR OUR VETS



Jonny Henderson

ROTC Third-Year Cadet

On December 17, 2016, the Army ROTC program of Idaho State University gathered during Winter Break at the Mountain View Cemetery, camo-clad on a record-breaking cold morning. Our mission was to honor those who came before and those currently serving. In a joint effort with the local chapters of the Civil Air Patrol and the American Legion, the communities of Pocatello and Chubbuck were able to honor military service men and women across the nation through the Wreaths Across America ceremony.

“Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as over 1,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad. (WreathsAcrossAmerica.org)”

With Cadet Jonny Henderson as Master of Ceremonies, wreaths were ceremoniously laid for each of the military services—Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines—as well as for the Missing in Action and Prisoners of War.

A joint proclamation from the mayors of Pocatello and Chubbuck was read, echoing the community’s commitment to our heroes. Following the ceremony, Cadets and community members alike dispersed, placing wreaths on the headstones of local veterans, honoring Pocatello’s commitment to freedom and fighting injustice. An additional number of wreaths were placed at the Idaho State Veterans Home.

If you would like to sponsor a wreath in the future, please contact the Idaho Wing of the Civil Air Patrol: http://idahowingcap.com/wreaths-across-america.html

If you are interested in ISU’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) and Military Science program, please contact Photina Haumschilt at ude.usinull@tohpmuah or (208) 282-4264.

