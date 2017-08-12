SOCCER DEFEATS SALT LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE IN HOME EXHIBITION CONTEST

Jenna Larson

Idaho State University Sports Information

The Idaho State soccer team bested Salt Lake Community College 1-0 Saturday afternoon at Davis Field in its first and final home exhibition contest of the season.

“Today’s game presented a different set of challenges for us than the Utah Valley game did,” Head Coach Allison Gibson said. “We were pretty lethargic and chasing the game most of the first half.”

Both the Bengals and the Bruins were held scoreless in the first half. Idaho State led the offensive push with seven shots, two of which were on goal, while Salt Lake Community College finished with three shots with one shot on goal.

In the second half, both teams were held scoreless for the first twenty minutes. In the 68th minute, Idaho State sophomore forward Michaela Didericksen sent a rocket from the right side about 18 yards out past SLCC goalkeeper Ashley Sargent for the Bengals’ game winner.

“We made some key adjustments at halftime and stayed patient with our system and did not panic,” Gibson said. “The game allowed us to dig deep mentally and physically to come away with the win. I’m really proud of how hard our players have fought every single session of this preseason camp.”

Idaho State officially opens the 2017 season on the road at Chicago State Friday, Aug. 18 at 12 p.m. MST.

Send to Kindle