BENGALS BLANK CHICAGO STATE IN SEASON OPENER

Steven Schaack

Idaho State Sports Information

The Idaho State soccer team scored three goals in a 20 minute span to shut out Chicago State 3-0 on Friday afternoon. All three goals came in the first half and Idaho State coach Allison Gibson was able to play 23 players.

“The awesome thing about this team is that there is literally no drop of when we make a change,” Gibson said. “Our whole mentality this year is for those players to go in and raise the level. That is the way we have been training from day one.”

The Bengals out shot Chicago State 14-8 and had nine shots on goal. Michaela Didericksen led the attack with six shots, two on goal and one goal. She had four shot attempts and kept the Cougar defense off balance all afternoon.

“I thought Michaela had a great game of breaking their defense down,” Gibson said. “Sometimes as a forward you are frustrated because you are not the one putting the ball in the back of the net. What she needs to realize is she broke them down enough where other players were open to have their chances to put the game away early.”

Meaghan Bare scored the first goal of the game in the 21st minute of an assist from Christina Krieger. Didericksen then scored nine minutes later off a corner kick from Tristen Spooner. The final ISU goal came in the 40th minute when Kathryn Leachman took a pass from Corinne Sanderson and bent a shot into the top left corner of the net from near 18 yards outs.

“It was a nice overall effort from everyone on the team to stick to the game plan and play their own piece of the puzzle so well today,” Gibson said. “I thought we played really well through the midfield and back line. Our forwards had a little more time in space than they have been used too. We were hoping they would take players on just a bit more than they did. Overall they did well to stick to the game plan and find the open lanes they were giving us.”

Idaho State continues its road trip with a 1 p.m. mountain time contest at the University of Michigan from the Big Ten Conference on Sunday.

Team Statistics Game Stats ISU CSU Goals 3 0 Shots 14 8 Shots on Goal 9 6 Saves 6 6 Corners 4 1 Offsides 3 0 Fouls 10 3

Scoring Summary Time Play Summary 20:22 BARE, Meaghan (1)

Assisted By: KRIEGER, Christina

GOAL by ISU BARE, Meaghan (FIRST GOAL), Assist by KRIEGER, Christina, goal number 1 for season. 28:53 DIDERICKSEN, M.

Assisted By: SPOONER, Tristen

GOAL by ISU DIDERICKSEN, M., Assist by SPOONER, Tristen. 39:28 LEACHMAN, Kathryn (1)

Assisted By: SANDERSON, Corinne

GOAL by ISU LEACHMAN, Kathryn, Assist by SANDERSON, Corinne, goal number 1 for season.

