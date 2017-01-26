The Bengal

BENGALS FALL IN SECOND OPPORTUNITY AT FIRST PLACED WEBER STATE
Lucas Gebhart Sports Editor In a game that tipped off over two weeks ago in Holt Arena, the Idaho State men’s basketball team fell to…Read More
Lucas Gebhart Sports Editor In a game that tipped off over two weeks ago in Holt Arena, the Idaho State men’s basketball team fell to…Read More
Lucas Gebhart Sports Editor In a game that tipped off over two weeks ago in Holt Arena, the Idaho State men’s basketball team fell to…
Jonny Henderson ROTC Third-Year Cadet On December 17, 2016, the Army ROTC program of Idaho State University gathered during Winter Break at the Mountain View…
Madeleine Coles Life Editor There are few universally known truths in this world. What goes up must come down. An object at rest stays at…
Jenna Crowe Staff Writer Stalking is no longer limited to reality. A digital stalking seminar, to be given by Jennifer Landhuis on Jan. 31, will…
Andrew Crighton News Editor The days following the inauguration of Donald Trump as our 45th president have been…eventful. To say that I believe our country…
Thomas Attebery Staff Writer The 10th day enrollment numbers for the fall semester showed a decline of 2.1 percent from those same numbers last year;…Read More
Lucas Gebhart Sports Editor In a game that tipped off over two weeks ago in Holt Arena, the Idaho State men’s basketball team fell to…Read More
Jonny Henderson ROTC Third-Year Cadet On December 17, 2016, the Army ROTC program of Idaho State University gathered during Winter Break at the Mountain View…Read More
Andrew Crighton News Editor The days following the inauguration of Donald Trump as our 45th president have been…eventful. To say that I believe our country…Read More