POCATELLO IS JAZZING THINGS UP

Terryn Hardy

Staff Writer

Despite what some might believe, live music can be found in businesses all over Pocatello.

In places such as CoHo, Portneuf Valley Brewery, The Bridge, Uncorked and The College Market, live music and often jazz music is performed on a regular basis.

Jazz music was originally written and performed in live settings as dance and bar music.

That tradition lives on today at local businesses in Pocatello.

People are invited to pull up a chair, relax and unwind with good food, a cold drink and great music.

The ISU jazz program often holds nights of live jazz at Portneuf Valley Brewery.

Penny Pink, owner of PVB, gives the ISU jazz program a $1000 scholarship and is a great supporter of live music.

The Bridge, an upscale restaurant in Old Town Pocatello, has had a funk band called Funk:30 in to play the last three Fridays of every month.

Additionally, CoHo has an open mic night where anyone is allowed to showcase their musical talents, and College Market also hosts a variety of musicians including the ISU Jazz Jam club.

This club is new to the university and was created to help get jazz musicians from every major together to just enjoy the music.

The club is open to anyone on campus and meets the second Thursday of every month at 8:00 p.m. in the band room of the Fine Arts Building.

The Jazz Jam also has a monthly jazz and education sessions the second Saturday of every month at College Market.

“This is to help educate students and community members and get folks excited about playing jazz,” said Owen Flannagan, the president and founding member of the ISU Jazz Jam.

The club’s sessions at College Market are always free and open to the public.

