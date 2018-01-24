PHILLIPS TO ATTEND NFL COMBINE

Lucas Gebhart

Co-Editor in Chief and Sports Editor

Former ISU offensive lineman Skyler Phillips accepted an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine last Friday.

The combine takes place in Indianapolis beginning in late February and serves as a chance for potential NFL prospects to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts. More than 300 participants, all with hopes of being selected in April’s draft, will take part in the event.

Offensive lineman are scheduled to workout on March 2. Workout consists off a 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, board jump, three-cone drill and the 20 and 60-yard shuttle.

The combine will be broadcast live on NFL Network.

Phillips, a senior, was selected First-Team all-Big Sky and Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press at the conclusion of the 2017 football season, the best ISU has had since 2014.

Phillips was a four-year starter on the ISU offensive line during his time, but did miss time in 2015 and 2016 with injuries. In 2013, he started all 11 games at guard.

Last semester, Phillips accepted an invitation to participate in the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The Senior Bowl is held January 27 with practices beginning on January 22. Every practice will be broadcast live on NFL Network and ESPN.

