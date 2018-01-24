ASISU UPDATE

Jan. 17, 2018

ASISU voted to approve matched deposit to Survey Club in the amount of $166.67.

ASISU voted to deny matched deposit for their Alternative Gift Market. The club raised $600 but failed to deposit the money into an ISU account, which could cause potential legal trouble for ISU.

ASISU voted to approve matched deposit to Dietetics Club in the amount of $166.67.

ASISU voted to approve matched deposit to American Ad Federation in the amount of $160.80.

ASISU voted to approve matched deposit to Phi Upsilon Omicron in the amount of $117.67.

ASISU voted to approve matched deposit to Bengal SPASM in the amount of $500.

ASISU voted to approve Bill 538, which provides flexibility to the elections commission in the process of making the elections timeline.

Feb. 28, 2018

ISU Day is on February 28 in Boise at the State Capitol building. There will be ISU decorations, lunch, and the Governor as well as state senators will be there. Alumni has asked ASISU to come meet these state representatives and talk about ISU.

