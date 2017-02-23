COLLEGE COOKING CONCOCTIONS: SUMMER PANCAKES

Madeleine Coles

Life Editor

While we’re stuck in the never-ending winter storms of Idaho, pretend like it’s summer with these fluffy pancakes that puff up in the oven.

My dad taught me how to make these awesome and delicious alternatives to regular pancakes.

Topped with berries and whipped cream, they make the perfect breakfast for summer mornings (or mornings when you want to pretend it’s summer).

Ingredients

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup fat-free milk

2 tablespoons granulated

sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 large egg

1 large egg white

1 tablespoon butter

Preparation

Preheat oven to 425°.

Lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife.

Combine flour and next 5 ingredients (flour through egg white); stir until moist.

Melt butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat.

Pour batter into pan; cook 1 minute (do not stir).

Bake at 425° for 18 minutes or until golden.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar, if desired.

Cut into quarters; serve immediately.

