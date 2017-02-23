BRINGING LONDON TO POCATELLO, LOCAL THEATRE TROUPE AMAZE ALL

Jenna Crowe

Local community theatre troupe The Westside Players dazzled local citizens with a rendition of Murder Weapon written by Brian Clemens on Saturday night.

Directed by Philip Shepherd-Blalock, Pocatello and Chubbuck volunteers brought audience members to present-day London to solve a murder involving a thief, an actor pretending to be a psychologist and an adulteress.

“In a small theatre community, you get the same people doing the same shows,” said Abby Kiefner, stage manager. “It’s refreshing to have new blood.”

This production features new actors in the roles of Hugo, Paul and Chief Constable Jessica Bligh, however you wouldn’t know that after watching them perform.

They each command the audience’s attention with every line as members of the audience participate through laughter and applause.

The curtain rose with the discovery of a murder weapon and a suspect in custody named Charles Mirren, played by Jerry Higgins.

Higgins is the reigning veteran of The Westside Players.

He appeared in the first production 31 years ago and is also a member of the board and the organization’s treasurer.

“I imagined Charlie was constantly fighting for things in his family growing up and that’s what lead to him being a thief,” Higgins said. “I thought I would’ve been cast as Inspector Fremont and when I wasn’t I asked Phil if he was sure and he said he was.”

On stage, Higgins ceased to exist as he enveloped the role of Mirren, convincing the audience of a mental disorder that lead to murder.

Petty thief turned cold-blooded killer, Mirren pleads innocent to the murder of Paul, played by Marty Vizcarra, when questioned by Chief Constable Bligh, played by Alyssa Ross-Ortiz, and Inspector Fremont, played by Michael Czerepinski.

Vizcarra is an acting veteran but a first-time performer with The Westside Players.

While he had a minor role in this production, he had no trouble convincing audience members of his role as the boyfriend of Diane, played by Tara Babcock, before Chief Constable Bligh and Inspector Fremont revealed that he was Diane’s husband.

While new to the stage, Ross-Ortiz convinces the audience of her role as devil’s advocate as her character Chief Constable Bligh fights for Mirren’s freedom for the duration of the play.

“Especially with Alyssa, to see her grow and change from each rehearsal and performance, it’s very exciting,” said Kiefner.

Czerepinski in his role of Inspector Fremont skillfully breaks apart her case, leaving the audience in a state of disbelief at the end of the first act.

In the second act, Diane and Hugo, played by Brandon Stanger, show their true colors as their relationship of close friends is actually that of lovers.

Stanger, a new actor with The Westside Players but no stranger to the theatre, played an extremely complicated role that night.

To no surprise, his background in theatre came in handy as he convinced the audience of his depiction of a master manipulator as he strung Mirren along throughout the murder investigation.

“This has been a fantastic experience,” Vizcarra said. “These are truly amazing and incredibly friendly people.”

Who could ever forget, though, the ever enthusiastic Constable Waters, played by Jocelyn Freeman.

Her character was sprinkled throughout the performance, lighting up the stage as innocence and naivety radiated from her role, most notably when she didn’t mind working overtime because it was her first murder.

Living up to it’s reputation, The Westside Players once again gave a knockout performance that all can enjoy – only for a limited time.

“Everyone should come see it, because we only have one weekend left,” Stanger said.

