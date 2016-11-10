COLLEGE COOKING CONCOCTIONS: RAMEN NOODLE STIR-FRY

Madeleine Coles

Life Editor

This recipe is delicious, semi-healthy and all-around perfect for college students. The majority of ingredients are things most people already have in their pantries, and it makes the absolute most out of all of those boxes of ramen noodles your mom bought you when you first moved to college. It only takes about 20 minutes to make, and it’s so simple it requires absolutely no cooking skill.

Recipe:

1 bag stir-fry vegetables

2 cups chopped, cooked chicken

2 packages of ramen noodles

2 Tbs. peanut butter

2 Tbs. brown sugar

4 Tbs. vegetable oil

4 Tbs. soy sauce

Instructions:

In a large saucepan, bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Slightly break up noodles from both ramen packages and add to water, along with vegetables. Return to boiling and reduce heat a bit. Boil gently, uncovered for 3 minutes. Drain and return to saucepan.

Meanwhile, make your sauce by whisking together peanut butter, soy sauce, brown sugar and vegetable oil. Whisk until smooth.

Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more.

Add chicken to sauce. Heat through. Add to noodle and vegetable mixture in saucepan. Toss to combine.

Serve immediately and enjoy!

