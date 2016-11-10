WONDERINGS OF A WALLFLOWER: DISENCHANTED

Emily Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

It’s that point in the semester. Thanksgiving break can’t come any slower, work is piling up, people are getting sick and students and faculty alike appear to be dragging.

It seems to me as if the whole country is feeling both exhausted and disenchanted.

The timing of this editorial is odd, coming out the day after the presidential election but being written a few days beforehand.

No matter the result, I can guarantee that a lot of people are unhappy, worried and again…disenchanted.

I want to say it’s all going to be okay, I want to write something clever and uplifting, I want to use my space on this page to make a positive difference. But all I can say this week is if you’re feeling low right now, I’m right there with you.

Honesty is the best policy, right?

I can’t remember the last issue in which I have not been emailed, called or stopped on my way to class to be informed that someone is mad about something I’ve okayed to print.

Working seven days a week nearly every week is starting to make me feel like the shell of the editor I was a few months ago, and I’m still trying to wrap my brain around the idea that several members of my family have recently cast ballots for a man who feels entitled to my body because he’s famous.

My dog threw up on the kitchen floor as I was writing this.

I’m feeling a little disenchanted too.

So, what can we do when the stresses of the world don’t seem willing to give you a break?

All we can do. Set a countdown to the end of the semester on our phones, keep our heads held as high as we are able, and keep doing the best that we can.

We can remind ourselves that it’s likely those around us are feeling the same way we are. Be kind, be respectful and be understanding, even though it feels easier to lash out because things aren’t perfect and you have enough on your plate already.

Be honest with yourself and with others. Things are hard, but I am doing my best.

Tomorrow is a new day, and it may be just as disenchanting as today, but the is a silver lining after all.

We are all here on this earth, moving forward in the best way we know how. As long as we are determined to keep doing that, things will be okay, soon.

