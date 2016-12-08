CHRISTMAS CULTURES COME TOGETHER

Madison Shumway

Staff Writer

In the United States, Christmas might bring to mind candy canes. In Romania, it’s a sweet bread, and in Sweden, it’s a coconut cookie. In France, the holiday treat of choice is a sugary cylinder known in English as a Yule log cake.

These cultural differences, from the small details of dessert to the celebration of Christmas itself, were highlighted at the Student Activities Board’s family holiday event Saturday, Dec. 3.

World flags, hot cocoa and a jolly Santa Claus joined forces at the Pond Student Union Building for a celebration of “Christmas Around the World.”

Marinda Leavitt, SAB family events programmer, hoped that in learning about other countries’ holiday traditions, participants could gain a respect for those cultures.

“When you get to know people, when you get to know friends, you kind of get to know and start understanding them and who they are and what they do, then you have an easier time accepting them,” she said.

“I think if we all would just take some time to learn about ‘Oh, this is why they do this, and this is where it came from,’ you know, learn other cultures’ differences, I think it would bring us together and give us a better understanding.”

The SAB set up the Wood and Little Wood River Rooms with rows of tables, a hot chocolate bar and a Santa-meeting station. Full-size flags from all around the world ringed the walls.

Each attendee received a blank passport that they could fill with flags and note which traditions each country celebrated.

Each flag had a small placard beneath, which detailed one aspect of the nation’s Christmas conventions. Several showed pictures of countries’ traditional desserts, and a table full of samples allowed event goers to match the treat to the country.

Senior Michael Ward said the event reminded him of his belief that all cultures have value.

“In my mind, we are one world,” he said. “Everybody, no matter what country they’re in, is equally special and equally important.”

According to one flag display, the tradition of sending Christmas cards originated in 19th-century England. Another, positioned under the starred red Chinese flag, explained that while Christmas is not widely celebrated in the country, Chinese Christmas trees are decorated with lights, paper lanterns and paper flowers.

Below the Mexican flag was the legend of Pepita, who lacked money to buy the baby Jesus a present. According to the story, the girl plucked some weeds for a bouquet, which is why crimson poinsettias, or “Flores de Noche Buena,” are used in Christmas decorations.

Leavitt, a junior in the dietetics program, said that while it’s fun to learn about other cultures’ Christmas traditions, it’s important to apply the same curious attitude outside of the holiday.

“Go learn about other countries. Learn why they do that, why they believe that,” she said. “You can take it out of the Christmas context by applying it to everything. I know Christmas is all about ‘oh, spread the Christmas cheer,’ but why don’t we do that every day?”

