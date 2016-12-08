THE GLITZ, THE GLAMOR, THE GALA

Madeleine Coles

Life Editor

In most respects, Pocatello is a conservative community, but ISU’s New Year’s Eve Gala, hosted by the College of Arts and Letters, is all about extravagance.

This year is the fourth annual gala, and the theme is “Le Salon de Artistes.” Guests will be treated to French food, decorations and entertainment. Previous years’ themes have included “Masquerade Ball” and “Carnaval.”

According to Melissa Lee, Coordinator of Marketing and Recruiting for the College of Arts and Letters, the gala was initially started to raise money for student scholarships in the visual and performing arts as well as to showcase ISU students.

“It was just a way to get the Pocatello community to see our talented students and at the same time help raise money for them to continue going to school and continue doing what they love,” Lee said.

The event is typically attended by professors, donors, parents and Pocatello community members involved with ISU.

Money raised from the gala benefits student scholarships, and in the last three years, the gala has raised $84,000 for scholarships in english, communication, dance, music, theater and art.

Lee said the gala, which in previous years has cost an average of $20,000, is funded by a combination of donor and sponsorship money and ticket sales.

The evening will feature music from popular group Time for Three as well as performances by students in the theater, dance and music programs.

Lee said the event is a collective effort between all College of Arts and Letters students.

“We have students in costuming do a fashion show. The jazz band plays. Two years ago we had English students come, and they wrote original poems that they performed. Communication students help with the marketing,” she said.

She added that the benefits of attending the event are two-fold.

“There’s not too many events like this in Pocatello. There’s not a lot of events that you can go and get head-to-toe dressed up for and go all out,” Lee said. “There’s great entertainment, but also you’re supporting students. It’s not just an event to go and spend money on tickets and have a good time, but you’re also giving back to students at ISU. It’s a win-win for people who come.”

The gala will be held Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. in the Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $125 a person.

