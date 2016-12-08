YOU’RE ACCEPTED! SINCERELY, IDAHO

Madison Shumway

Staff Writer

As total enrollment at Idaho’s higher institutions fluctuates and the state’s Go On rate drops, the State Board of Education is getting creative.

Last year, high school seniors received letters informing them of their admittance at Idaho’s public colleges and universities. While students still had to submit admission applications to the institutions, simply knowing they could attend made an impact, said Idaho State University Director of Admissions Nicole Roseberg.

“For a student getting that letter, I think it provides confidence that they can do this, and that somebody … knows that they can go on and do a college education and wants to help them in that endeavor,” she said. “I think that letter is a very positive thing for students.”

Whether the initiative directly caused an uptick in statewide enrollment is too early to tell, but the numbers are promising.

Between 2015 and 2016, Idaho saw a 6.7 percent increase in residents enrolling immediately after high school—a jump from 46 percent to 53 percent of graduates, according to Board of Education data.

However, ISU did not experience the same growth as other schools in the state. While enrollment rose 8 percent at Boise State University and 3.6 percent at University of Idaho, ISU saw a slight decrease.

Despite the result, Early College Program director Chelsie Rauh found the direct admissions initiative one of several positive steps forward.

“I think it’s always a good thing to let students know about their possibilities,” she said.

While Idaho’s Go On rate still ranks in the bottom 10 of states, the rise is part of a tentative trend of progression.

For example, only six years ago, the state came dead last in a ranking of go on rates nationwide, according to the National Center for Higher Education.

No single measure has proved responsible for the increase, but recent initiatives such as Next Steps, Buck the Quo, Go On Idaho and the direct admissions program have tried to attack Idaho’s enrollment problem.

Shoshone-Bannock school counselor Kasi Beorchia has found a multi-pronged approach, including dual enrollment opportunities, campus visits and individual advising the most effective.

“It was vital for my students to have many different touch-points with the college experience,” Beorchia said. “I think a lot of this comes down to students feel confident and competent … Students need to have individuals supporting them, whether these are family members or a teacher.”

While future data might prove a substantive link between the direct admissions letters and the enrollment increase, students and counselors have reported positive experiences with the initiative.

They have also expressed confusion, however. While directly admitted students still need to apply to the institution of their choice, some interpreted the congratulatory letter as their final acceptance decision, Roseberg said.

She said the program has merit, but needs to be tinkered with in the coming years.

While the 2015 round of letters didn’t translate into increased enrollment for ISU, it may have contributed to the statewide boost.

“All the universities and colleges in the state, our number one priority is to get students to go on,” Roseberg said. “Of course we want students to come to our institution, but overall our main objective is that they do go on.”

Send to Kindle