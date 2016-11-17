WONDERINGS OF A WALLFLOWER: TRUMP WAS ELECTED; NOW WHAT?

Emily Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

On November 9 I woke up with a pit in my stomach. I pulled out my phone praying that things had taken a turn since I fell asleep on the couch the night before. They hadn’t. I felt frightened, hurt and honestly a little betrayed by my country of which I expected more.

Donald Trump had won the long and painful election to become the commander in chief of our nation, and upon learning the news I cried real and bitter tears.

It took all that I had to tear myself from my apartment, but I knew that I had to keep moving forward. What else could I do?

My classes were tense and uneasy. In my first class of the day, no one had the energy to speak up, answer questions or lift their heads up. In one of my Spanish classes the next day, a Hispanic woman yelled at a classmate who openly admitted to voting for Trump. “I have to pack my bags” she said.

Over Facebook, my LGBTQ friends expressed fear for how they would be treated, and questioned if their rights would be restricted. My hispanic friends had been having nightmares. Day after day, more and more instances of bigotry and racism flooded my newsfeed. Swastikas on schools, fake deportation notices being handed out to classmates, I even heard that a few people had lined up on Yellowstone Avenue right here in Pocatello screaming at people who “didn’t look like American citizens” to get the *%$! out of the country.

Every article included more than a few comments about how “the media” was to blame. I realized how sad and stressed my facebook feed was beginning to make me, and uninstalled it from my phone.

The first two days after the election I spent on the verge of tears and filled with a fire I hadn’t known before. This man who openly made fun of the disabled, called for surveillance over places of worship, treated women as objects and called Mexicans rapists and murderers was to be the leader of the free world.

Supporters began lashing out, telling those of us with broken hearts to get over it and stop acting entitled, or that the only reason we felt afraid was because we hadn’t put our trust in the Lord. It was clearly God’s will that Donald Trump be the president. As a Christian, I honestly believe that standing idly by and claiming that whatever happens is the will of God is very, very ignorant. Why should I wear a seat belt? If it’s God’s will, I’ll survive. Same logic.

I know that not everyone who voted for Donald Trump shares his views. I know that. A post that a friend of mine shared summed it up when I found myself lost for words, “You may not have racist, misogynist, xenophobic intent, but you have had racist, misogynist, xenophobic impact…You may have felt like you had no other choice; you may have felt like he was genuinely the best choice for reasons that had nothing to do with hate. But you have to own what you have done: you have enabled racism, misogyny, and xenophobia. ”

In making the decision to vote for Trump, with or without that intent, you have made that impact. This is my opinion, which in this still great nation, I am free to share.

So, yeah. It’s been a rough week for a lot of us. I, however, am not without hope and you shouldn’t be either.

I’m still feeling overwhelmed and a little bit paralyzed, but the time for mourning this election has come to an end.

The election of Donald Trump is pushing me to be kinder, more politically active, more of a feminist and more of an advocate for those whose voices aren’t being heard. Instead of rioting in the streets, I’ve made an effort to reach out to those in my life feeling frightened and let them know that I stand with them, and that I will fight for them if the time comes.

Now more than ever, it is important that we band together, lest we fall apart. We, in all of our different shapes, sizes, genders, religions, political parties and backgrounds, are what make America great. Every single one of us can do our part to preserve the environment and love our neighbors. It is our responsibility to do so.

Instead of running in fear of the darkness that many of us feel we’ve been enveloped by, we need to start a fire. My Trump supporting friends, you are still loved and I hope that you’ll join me in being a light. I hope you understand that my feelings are valid, and that I believe that yours are too.

I’ve listened to many reasons why people voted the way they did, and I understand. I don’t necessarily agree, but I see where you are coming from. I know that the vast majority of you want what is good for every citizen of this nation, not just the white, straight men. I hope that you will advocate for those whose voices are being silenced, and that the next four years can bring out the good in people instead of the bad.

Today, Donald Trump does not have my respect, regardless of his win. Respect, however, can be earned. I want more than anything to be pleasantly surprised by the kind of president he will be, but I feel more confident by the day that either way, this county will be alright so long as we make the decision to unite and mend fences instead of build higher walls.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” I am committing myself to being a light, and I hope you will do the same.

