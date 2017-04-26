WONDERINGS OF A WALLFLOWER: GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK!

Emily Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

I didn’t know much when I came to ISU. I didn’t have a major picked out or a life’s dream to achieve, but I did have a position as a staff photographer at The Bengal. The past four years on this staff have changed my life, and no, I don’t just have a serious case of graduation goggles (See: How I Met Your Mother, The Case of the Exploding Meatball Sub). As I clear out and prepare to take my nameplate off my desk, I only find it appropriate to say some parting words and thank some of the stellar people who helped me along the way.

This job has challenged me in a lot of ways. It’s taken me from behind-the-scenes layout design to talking directly to readers on a weekly basis. It’s reminded me that it’s okay to be imperfect. It’s allowed me to share my voice and my heart with both my friends and people I’ve never met.

Working here introduced me not only to my field of study, but to some of the most fantastic people I’ve ever met. They’ve all brought something special to my life, and for that I cannot thank every one of them enough. That being said, I want to give a special thank you to the editors I worked with before taking over. Nicole, Samantha and Chris, you showed me what it means to be a leader and what it takes to be a good one. You poured blood, sweat and tears into The Bengal in a way few can truly understand. Over the years, I’ve come to all of you with questions, fears and doubts and you have always reassured me and never left me hanging. I couldn’t have done this without you.

To my professors, my adviser and my high school yearbook teacher, thank you for seeing something worthwhile in me and for pushing me to achieve more than I ever imagined. Thanks for forcing me to apply for jobs, pitch for NSAC and for not allowing me to sell myself short. Y muchas gracias, todos mis profesores de español. Entiendo el mundo mejor gracias a ustedes.

My staff members should already know how awesome they are, I tell them every chance I get…but I never get tired of it. You are all so talented, and I cannot wait to see what you have in store for next year. Thanks for making me look so good. You’re the real stars. Scott, you’re going to be a killer editor next year. Thanks for being the coolest little brother a girl could ask for.

It’s not ad club. It’s ad family. Thank you to my wonderful amazing friends who made last year’s first place NSAC win and this year’s third place finish a reality. Despite the awards, the best thing to come out of ad club was our friendship. You know who you are.

It seems like just yesterday my mom dropped me off in my first apartment after having coffee and toast with jam. We had no idea the ups and downs the next four years would hold. It’s hard for me to comprehend I’ve almost come out the other side in one piece. There were times I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, and there were times I didn’t even want to. To my mom, dad and grandma, thank you for being my cheerleaders and prayer warriors. I couldn’t have made it without your love, support and reassurance. Thank you for watering this wild rose.

Andrew, not everyone is fortunate enough to meet the love of their life when they’re 17. I’m still trying to figure out how I got so lucky. Thank you for reminding me who I was when I couldn’t remember. Thank you for sticking with me through some of my darkest days, and for facilitating some of my happiest. Thank you for bringing me coffee and lunch at least a million times. I’m so proud of the person you are. Let’s go get married or something. What are you doing the first day of July?

Lastly, I want to thank you. The readers. None of this would be possible without you, and the best way to make sure it keeps happening is to be involved. Keep picking up papers, keep letting us know what you want to see and we’ll keep working to make this the best dang paper it can be.

The school part of my life is finally coming to an end, and a brand new adventure is on the horizon. In two weeks, I’ll graduate with high honors, a B.A. in Spanish and mass communication and a minor in marketing. I’ve signed the lease at what will be my fiancé and I’s first home. I’ve accepted a great job at Idaho Central Credit Union. Things are beginning to fall into place, and while the only direction to go now is forward, I will always look back on my time at ISU and at The Bengal with a huge smile on my face.

So, to sign off with the famous words of Mr. Edward R. Murrow, good night and good luck.

