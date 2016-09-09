WAR VETERANS BECOME OLYMPIANS

By

Jenna Crowe

Staff Writer

The Honors Club at Idaho State University hosts service days throughout the year, the next one being the Veteran’s Olympics on September 10, 2016.

Last September was the inaugural year for this service project, and so many people enjoyed it that it has returned.

On this day, Honors Club members volunteer at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home between the Research and Innovation in Science and Engineering Complex and the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Center on Alvin Ricken Drive.

In its first year 30 Honors Club members attended, including Rachel Godin, a senior at ISU.

“There’s a parade, the pledge and the national anthem,” said Godin.

During the opening ceremonies, there is also a speaker.

The Veteran’s Olympics commemorates an important day in history: 9/11.

The speaker uses this opportunity to remind students and employees at the hospital of some of the wars that the United States has engaged in, so that those volunteering can begin to understand what the veterans have gone through.

After the opening ceremonies, each student is paired up with a veteran and assists them with events, one such event is lawn darts.

“It’s almost like an obstacle course,” said Jamie Romine-Gabardi, the instructor coordinator for the University Honors Program.

Throughout the events, points are awarded every time a veteran completes the task at hand and are then tallied on a sheet the veterans keep with them.

Whoever has the most points at the end of that event is declared the gold medalist.

A favorite event is a game called ladderball.

In ladderball, a stand is set up with three different colored rungs, similar to the rungs on a ladder.

Each color represents a different number of points.

The competitor is then given multiple ropes with a ball tethered on each end.

The goal is to get as many balls on the rungs as possible.

This event not only gives students a chance to serve within the community, but also gives them a chance to learn more about American history.

“They really like to talk, and some of them talk about their war stories,” said Godin. “I like history, so it’s nice to meet someone who experienced history.”

For those interested in volunteering, contact Carrie Leavitt, director of the Veteran’s Olympics and the UHP office in Rendezvous 304A, or speak to Romine-Gabardi during her office hours.

Her hours are as follows: Monday 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., Wednesday 2:00 – 3:30 p.m. and Thursday 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

Volunteers are highly encouraged to wear ISU gear.

Students that are not part of the Honors Club will also have to coordinate their own arrival and departure time with Leavitt, as well as provide their own mode of transportation.

All students are encouraged to volunteer in the Veteran’s Olympics, because it’s not just a volunteering opportunity; it’s a chance to brighten a veteran’s day.

