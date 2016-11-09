IT SHOULDN’T BE SCARY: STAND UP TO DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Madison Shumway

Staff Writer

On the last day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, advocates met at the Rendezvous suites to discuss what community members and leaders can do to end domestic and dating violence.

“Relationships Should Not Be Scary,” named in reference to Halloween, featured panelists Senator Mike Crapo, ISU Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action and Diversity Director Stacy Gibson, Sarah O’Banion of Family Services Alliance and Audrey Jim of the Shoshone-Bannock tribes, with an introduction from President Arthur Vailas.

“We need to broadcast the message to those who are victims that, first of all, they don’t have to take it. Many people feel they have nowhere to turn … because they are literally a victim in their own home,” Crapo said. “Secondly, we have to tell them that not only do they not have to take it, but that there is safety, that there is protection available, and that if they will seek help, help is there to be relied on.”

Senator Crapo discussed efforts in Congress to provide support and funding for victims of domestic violence. He mentioned the Violence Against Women Act, which addresses the criminal justice response to victims, and the Victims of Crime Act, which funds services via fining perpetrators of crimes.

While legislatures have the responsibility to aid domestic violence survivors, Crapo said, other individuals can provide support.

“Everywhere, whether it is in homes, communities, the workplace, or on campus, we need to be aware of the fact that domestic violence—violence against partners, friends, or family members or coworkers, is inappropriate and unacceptable,” he said.

Gibson then went on to further discuss individuals’ roles in curbing domestic violence, as well as efforts made by the university.

She highlighted ISU’s commitment to ensuring a safe community and supporting survivors. Vailas and several cabinet members, Executive Vice President and Provost Laura Woodworth-Ney, Vice President for Research Cornelis Van der Schyf, Vice President for University Advancement Kent Tingey, Vice President for Student Affairs Patricia Smith Terrell and Director of Public Safety Lewis Eakins all attended the event.

Gibson mentioned other ISU events that promote healthy relationships and discourage violence, such as Green Dot training and Sex in the Dark.

She encouraged individuals to go to itsonus.org and take a pledge to help decrease sexual assaults.

“Addressing these issues is difficult and complex. These societal problems cannot be solved by legislation or university policy alone,” she said. “Real change will only come when all of us speak up that these type of actions are unacceptable in our communities, and events like today’s can be a catalyst for that change.”

O’Banion and Jim spoke about community resources for victims of domestic violence.

Family Services Alliance offers free and confidential services to survivors, including crisis intervention, counseling, support groups and play therapy for child victims, O’Banion said.

“When we’re thinking about how to heal after experiencing abuse, or as it’s ongoing, at Family Services Alliance we believe that two things are key to that. Safety is key, and empowerment is key,” she said. “We design services and design interventions to help survivors take back their personal power and feel empowered, and also to become safe or safer.”

Jim discussed the services offered by the Shoshone-Bannock tribes. She said crisis services and victim advocacy are two important parts of the helping process.

Assistance to survivors is crucial to fighting domestic violence, Crapo said.

“We have to provide that help, that support, that funding, whatever else that is necessary to be sure that the promises we make to the people who will step up and try to find a way out are real,” he said. “The people we are talking about are often … without hope. And our responsibility here is to give them not only hope, but the reality of a strong, new life.”

