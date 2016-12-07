Pocatello’s Second Saturday contra dance will be held December 10 with Mike Cottle from Salt Lake City teaching and calling the dances, with live music from the Bellows Fellows (David Combs and David Sealander, accordions) playing the lively New England contra tunes. The beginners’ session at 7:30 pm is highly recommended for those unfamiliar with this simple, fun, social dance form, and the regular dance starts at 8:00. Contra dance is easy to learn but not automatic, so the beginners’ session is crucial for newcomers. The dance takes place at the First Congregational UCC Church, 309 N Garfield (behind Pocatello High School), and is sponsored in part by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Admission is $6.00 per person (suggested donation).

New dancers are always welcome!

For more information, please email ude.usinull@sirktsua or call (208) 523-3847.

