One Case of Tuberculosis Confirmed on ISU Campus

Andrew Crighton

News Editor

Earlier this week an individual described as a “worker,” on campus tested for Tuberculosis.

Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communication Stuart Summers said he could not comment on if “worker” meant a member of ISU faculty, staff or a contractor due to HIPPA laws.

KIFI/KIDK local news, has reported that the individual was a worker at the Early Learning Center and has been off campus for 10 days.

According to Summers, the case was confirmed earlier this week and immediately handed over to the Southeastern Idaho Public Health who began identifying those who could have come into contact with the infected individual.

Approximately 50 people were identified and contacted immediately.

According to Summers, if you have not been contacted by the SIPH, you should not be concerned.

Tuberculosis is considered rare. In 2015 the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 9,557 cases of TB. This was slightly up, with a drop every year between 1993-2014, but the rate per 100,000 has remained relatively stable.

TB is partially preventable using vaccines, but the vaccine is not widely used in the United States.

