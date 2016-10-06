NOT YOUR GRANDMA’S BINGO

By

Madison Shumway

Staff Writer

Monthly bingo nights hosted by the Student Activities Board draw students out for high-intensity fun and the chance to win prizes from gift cards to mini-fridges.

Sophomore Jacie Wilde, who scored both a mini-fridge and microwave during new student orientation her freshman year, said she’s attended every SAB bingo night she could.

“I really enjoy the fun, friendly and sometimes competitive atmosphere,” Wilde, a psychology major, said. “It’s really fun to go with friends and compete against them and cheer them on at the same time.”

Bingo nights, always held at 7 p.m. in the Student Union ballroom, started about seven years ago and quickly became a tradition, according to SAB director Adam Reed.

Turnout ranges from 250-500 students.

The activity, like other SAB programming, encourages student involvement and therefore increases their success, Reed said.

“The purpose of [bingo] nights is to let students gather in a safe environment to win some prizes and meet new people,” he said. “And they could win a prize that only improves their experience here on campus.”

Prizes include gift cards to establishments like Cold Stone Creamery, Red Robin and the university bookstore, as well as ISU gear and bigger items like fridges and tablets.

The items inspire increasing anticipation in students as they get closer to winning.

Players mark numbers on their bingo boards as they are called out, trying to match a selected pattern such as a diamond or blackout.

When students have only one square left to fill, they stand, anxiously awaiting a lucky winning number.

Eventually someone cries “Bingo!” sparking a mix of cheers and disappointed sighs from the crowd.

“At some points I felt as though it was a relaxing activity, and at others it felt rather intense,” said freshman Gary Hoggard, a mechanical and nuclear engineering major. “Being involved is an easy way to reduce stress and just feel generally better. Really it represented a nice hour to forget about homework and chat with my friends, all with the possibility of earning some free stuff.”

Like other university activities, bingo often creates long lines of students as they wait for the doors to open.

Players sit around long tables with friends and fellow students, cheering each other on while competing.

“You get to see and hear people having fun [at bingo],” Wilde said. “It’s hard not to enjoy yourself when others are too.”

The friendly environment and opportunity to compete for a prize, said Hoggard, beats staying at home or shelling out money for a different activity.

For college students, the free aspect of bingo is particularly enticing.

Bingo nights often have a theme to which students can match their attire, according to Reed.

The Student Activities Board puts on tailgates, movies on the quad and family game nights in addition to bingo.

“Bingo and other activities are really beneficial to students because it’s a great stress relief and distraction if you’re having a tough week or month,” Wilde said. “It’s a great way to let loose, laugh and have fun. If you win, it’s an added bonus.”

