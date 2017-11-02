MEXICAN RESTAURANTS IN POCATELLO, WHERE TO GO AND WHEN

Andrew Crighton

Pocatello is lucky, because just like the town that I grew up in, there are a lot of Mexican restaurants to chose from. To go along with the wide variety of locations, the atmosphere changes just as much; making each place great for different nights.

El Herradero

El Herradero has great food. The salsa that comes with the chips has just the right balance of spice and flavor, just enough heat to know that it’s there but it doesn’t overtake the flavor. The real niche for El Herradero though is their take out. Everything that I’ve ever ordered for take out tasted just as good as eating in house. There will be a bit of waiting period, but that’s extremely easy to plan around. There isn’t another place in town that I know of that offers that quality of food on the go.

Mama Inez

Mama Inez has two large perks. 1) Good food. 2) A full bar. The food at Mama Inez speaks for itself. It has been a popular spot in town for a long time, and has even been voted best Mexican restaurant in Pocatello in the past. The atmosphere here is great though. It feels like a bar and grill or sports bar, but that is a Mexican restaurant. Sometimes you want more than soda or beer, and you can get it here.

Taco Bell

Just no.

Los Roberto’s

Los Roberto’s, or affectionately known as Berto’s to most, holds a special place in this town’s heart. It’s not the best Mexican food in town, I am willing to admit that. But Berto’s has always been there for me, always. Too exhausted to cook dinner? Berto’s. Have one or five more beers than you were planning on and now it’s 3 a.m.? Berto’s. Find $5 on the ground and don’t want to tempt fate at the Turner dining hall? Berto’s. 24 hours a day, seven days a week Los Roberto’s is open, and that is a miracle in itself considering Pocatello shuts down after 8 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

