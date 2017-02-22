THE END IS NIGH: GRADUATION DEADLINES APPROACH

Madison Shumway

Staff Writer

After many years of furious note-taking, scarfing down ramen noodles, procrastination and Monster-fueled all-nighters, ISU seniors are nearly finished.

They’ll take the stage at Holt Arena May 6, many kissing college life goodbye as they enter the so-called ‘real world.’

“The road to gradation has been longer than I anticipated and I can hardly believe it’s here,” said piano major Alexis Walker.

But before that triumphant day, graduating students need to take care of some things first.

In order to graduate, students must first apply for graduation and pay a $20 application processing fee either in person or with a credit card online. Undergraduates can apply in BengalWeb’s Academic Tools tab by clicking the Apply to Graduate link under Graduation Planning.

The deadline for May graduation is March 3. Late applications are not accepted.

Graduate students can find an online form at isu.edu/graduate. Those graduating in August must apply by May 5, or April 1 if they wish to be included in the Commencement ceremony.

If students apply for graduation by the deadline, their names and degree information will appear in the Commencement program.

Students can meet with Graduation Specialists in the Office of the Registrar to go over graduation requirements or direct questions to ude.usinull@noitaudarg.

Jacob Lowman, who graduated from the College of Technology last semester, said that meeting with an advisor made applying for graduation almost effortless.

“I literally went to talk to the advisor, and she walked me through registration for my last semester,” he said. “She asked me if it was my last semester, I said yes that I intended on graduating, and she made sure I had all the requirements and signed me up for graduation.”

Seniors can also stop at the Grad Finale Feb. 21 and 22 to receive more information and prepare for commencement. The “one-stop shop” is held at the Student Union Building ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can purchase regalia like caps and gowns, stoles and class rings. The last day to order from the bookstore is April 1.

This is also the deadline to order class rings and announcements. Representatives from the Career Center, graduate school and the Idaho State University Alumni Association will be available for questions at the Grad Finale.

In order to graduate, students must fulfill degree requirements from both the university and department their major is in.

At the university level, to attain a bachelor’s degree, a student must complete all General Education objectives and earn 120 credits of coursework, including 28 resident credits and 36 upper division credits. Seniors also need a cumulative GPA of 2.0 and a cleared degree audit to graduate.

Pocatello commencement will be held Saturday, May 6, at Holt Arena. Students with graduation dates of December 2016, May 2017, and August 2017 are invited to attend.

Students will rehearse for commencement the day before, Friday, May 5.

Walker said that although she is eager to graduate, she thanks her college experience for her personal progression.

“I am so grateful for the growth of confidence,” she said. “ISU has provided me with many opportunities and the help and support of wonderful professors.”

Send to Kindle