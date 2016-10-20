EAT, DRINK AND BE MERRY AT OPEN MIC NIGHT

Madeleine Coles

Life Editor

Few things complete college more than taking a night off of studying to enjoy good drinks, good music and a good atmosphere. Luckily for students at ISU, multiple local businesses offer open mic nights where they can find just that.

Perhaps the most popular open mic night can be found at CoHo (The Smart Bar). CoHo hosts an open mic night every Tuesday, usually beginning at 7 p.m. Anyone who wants to participate can simply sign up to play.

The night usually draws a fairly large crowd of coffee-drinking college students. The atmosphere at CoHo is cozy and relaxed, and the musical talent is often quite varied.

One mic night regular is Pocatello resident Shawn Barnby. Barnby, who is 34, is a member of local band Shawn and the Marauders, but he often plays solo at mic nights.

Barnby enjoys playing at local mic nights because he said it’s more relaxing than paid gigs.

“You can just sit back, drink coffee and play,” Barnby said. “There’s no pressure on you.”

Another frequent participant is 16 year old Porter Bickelhaupt, who works at the coffee shop.

“It’s nice to get the experience,” Bickelhaupt said. “And it’s just really fun to get up there and play.”

With its ample seating, including a large couch directly in front of the stage, and its endless supply of coffee, CoHo’s mic night is an obvious favorite for students.

But for older students searching for a later mic night with an edgier vibe, First National Bar might be the place to go. First National holds open mic night every Thursday, beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Like CoHo, anyone can sign up to play. Recently, a new local band made its debut appearance. Members Shawn Fredstrom, Jesse Stix Garcia and Alex Willi said they haven’t yet christened their band, but have considered names such as “Dragon Porn” and “Goat Piss.”

The band members, who are regulars of the bar, said they hope to continue to play at open mic nights to “have fun and to help other people have fun.”

Alec Newcomb, who runs the open mic night and the sound booth, said that the night usually brings out a large crowd.

“A lot of people will come in to see specific bands or people,” he said. “Their friends will come out to see them.”

According to Newcomb, the number of bands scheduled to play can vary from either one or two to a full list that takes the whole night to get through.

The stage where open mic takes place has a wooden dance floor in front of it, though it often remains empty.

Patrons prefer to sit at the counter or tables or spend time in the back area where the pool table is located.

This mic night certainly draws a much different crowd, but students 21 and older might appreciate the chance to have a drink and enjoy some unique talents.

Whether it’s in a relaxed coffee shop with an early bedtime or a late night bar, students can enjoy an open mic night to fit their style.

