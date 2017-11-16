COLLEGE COCKTAIL CONCOCTIONS

Andrew Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

The cranberry is usually relegated to a canned, gelatinous mass during Thanksgiving dinner and on streamers, alternating with popcorn on a Christmas tree. Let’s try and change that. I previously wrote a cocktail concoction on the gimlet, because I think it is quite a tasty drink. This is an adaptation of that drink which you can serve during the fall and winter when cranberries are ‘in season’.This drink is tart and has a main flavor of gin, but it works quite well.

Ingredients

2 oz Gin

1 oz Unsweetened Cranberry Juice

1/2 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 oz Simple Syrup

Whole Cranberries to Garnish

Recipe

Combine all the liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until well chilled and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Either float or skewer the garnish cranberries.

If you can’t find unsweetened cranberry juice than you can use the standard juice cocktail, and simply omit the simple syrup. Do not try to juice fresh cranberries. The flavor is not as intense, and unless you have an industrial grade juicer it is far more trouble than it’s worth. The fresh berries are not optimal for squeeze juicing, you could very easily go through half a bag of cranberries just to get that one ounce required in the recipe.

