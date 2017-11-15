ZUILL BAILEY: GUEST ARTIST

Terryn Hardy

Idaho State University welcomed guest artist Zuill Bailey to campus this week. Bailey is considered one of the premiere cellists in the world. He has played the cello with numerous symphonies including the Idaho State Civic Symphony on Friday November 10, 2017. Mr. Bailey’s recording of the “Bach Cello Suites” reached the number one spot on the Classical Billboard Chart. He has performed around the world and on tv. Mr. Bailey received his masters degree from the Juilliard School of Music.

At the symphony concert, the Idaho State Civic Symphony, composed of students, staff and community members, performed in the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Jensen Hall, November 10, 2017 at 7:30 PM. The concert opened with Beethoven’s Second Symphony. After a short intermission, the orchestra performed Mendelssohn’s “Hebrides Overture.” Bailey joined the orchestra and together they performed Saint-Saens’ Cello Concerto in A minor followed by the Meditation from Thais.

The Idaho State Civic Symphony performed spectacularly. The Saint-Saens Concerto highlighted both the talent of the symphony members and the talent of Zuill Bailey. With less than a week of rehearsals with Bailey, the symphony members were able to effectively collaborate with Bailey and come together to pull off a moving performance of a spectacular symphonic work.

Following the concert, the audience gave a standing ovation. Bailey came out and performed the Prelude from the first “Bach Cello Suite” as an encore work. Following the encore, the audience continued to applaud leading to a second encore.

During his week at Idaho State University, Zuill Bailey gave a masterclass at which music students at ISU were able to work with him one on one and receive artistic instruction. This event was open to anyone and was a great learning opportunity for the students and professors on campus. Bailey taught ISU students that “practice makes permanent.”

