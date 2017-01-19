WONDERINGS OF A WALLFLOWER: I NEED A BREAK FROM POLITICS

Emily Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

Perhaps the saying is right, that ignorance is bliss. I’m feeling tired and disheartened as I sit down writing this. There’s lots of things to write about. I’ve got plenty on my mind, but honestly this week the words are feeling a little hard to find.

The inauguration is coming up, the women’s march behind it. And while I intend to march, I’ll save that for next week, if you don’t mind it. You see, I need a break from politics, if just for a short time. I need something light hearted, something silly like a rhyme.

Perhaps I am the only, or one of the very few? But If I had to guess I’d say there are others who need a break too.

Being informed is important, I can’t stress that enough…but sometimes it can be a burden to think of all that stuff.

I feel a responsibility to explain to those around me the implications of ignoring the facts so readily and willingly.

But ignorance is bliss, it seems they’ve figured out. They’ll never try to understand, no matter how loud or long I shout.

So, for today at least, I’m lifting off my shoulders this ever-increasing weight that right now feels like boulders.

Sometimes this world feels made up of more bad than good, and sometimes that gets me down a bit more than it should.

But there is no shadow without the light, and I remind myself that sometimes you gotta just believe things will be alright.

We’re here, on Earth, another day. That by itself is a blessing, wouldn’t you say?

Is it possible to be sad looking at kitten feet? Those little toes are hard to beat.

The newbies seem to have given up on the gym, the chances of finding a treadmill are no longer slim. This is certainly a sigh of relief for a certain time-crunched Editor-in-Chief.

Yes, the world’s problems are still all there but there’s still more good I want to share.

You see, I need a break from politics, if just for a short time. I need something light hearted, something silly like a rhyme.

My little chihuahua looks strapping in his sweater, you can tell that he hates it…but that just makes it better.

Classes have started and we’re all learning new things. Soon we’ll be cramming and hoping red bull actually does give us wings.

Is that really a positive? Arguably not, but this is my last semester and I’m more sentimental than I first thought.

Okay, we’ve almost made it. I’ll let you all be. I’m nearing the end of my clumsy, rhyme-heavy soliloquy.

But Emily, I’m still lost. Why’ve you wasted my time? What’s the deal with this god-awful rhyme?

I promise there’s a reason and that the spaces between my ears aren’t just hollows. I have a point, right here! It simply reads as follows:

Dr. Seuss once said, “unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

Simply put, I agree. There’s no honor in complacency.

There’s a lot of good in this world, if you take the time to see it. If it seems there’s not enough, maybe you should be it.

So there you have it. Be the good. Be the light. I dare you to shine in this world, and to do it with all of your might. That’s all any one of us can really do.

Right?

