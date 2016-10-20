WONDERINGS OF A WALLFLOWER: 22 LIFE LESSONS IN 22 YEARS

Emily Crighton

Editor-in-Chief

This issue of The Bengal just so happens to come out on my birthday. Every time my birthday rolls around, I find myself getting a little sentimental. So, in honor of feelin’ 22, I’ve decided to share 22 bits of knowledge I’ve picked up along the way.

1.) Sometimes you have to be the one to make plans. That’s okay. Growing up the shy introvert I am, I was often terrified of asking even my closest friends to do things with me. I assumed that if they wanted to spend time with me, they would ask me. If someone didn’t make plans, I assumed it was because they had no desire to do so. That’s seldom the case. Maybe they’re feeling the same way you are.

2.) Indestructible dog chew toys are pretty much never indestructible. Last week I spent more money than I should have on an “indestructible” plush for my eight pound dog. Within 20 minutes, there was stuffing all over my living room. Again, he’s eight pounds. Don’t be fooled.

3.) Never go to bed mad. Yeah, we’ve all heard that one before, but it’s a good one.I don’t care if it’s hanging up the phone or leaving the house. If you can help it, never end an encounter with someone you care about on a bad note. A few years ago, I had a fight with my dad the day before he had a massive stroke that left him in a coma. He did recover, but there was a large stretch of time where we didn’t think he would. I will never hang up the phone without telling my family I love them.

4.) Can you live on grilled cheese sandwiches? Yes. Should you? No. I spent a good two years of my college career living on bread and cheese. There are other quick, more nutritious foods.

5.) Don’t stop doing things that scare you. I’m terrified of speaking in front of people. I stutter, sweat and quickly turn the color of a ripe tomato. Last year as my advertising class prepared for its annual competition, I asked to be on the five-person team that would present our campaign to the judges and other teams. Hours upon hours of practice and panic led to a pitch that helped us win first place. The moment I shared with my team after that pitch is one of my favorites of all time.

6.) Know your limits. Pushing your limits can be a good thing, but that doesn’t mean allowing yourself to fall off the deep end. I remember feeling totally defeated freshman year when I had to drop the math class I was placed in and start at a lower level. It was hard on my pride, but very necessary for my success. Don’t set yourself up for failure.

7.) Every day your life isn’t falling apart is a good day. This one is courtesy of my mom, and something I remind myself of often. It’s easy to get sucked into our own self-obsessed misery when things don’t go our way. We fail a test, have to walk to class in the rain or run a graphic with the wrong story in the newspaper and we feel like our day can’t get worse. It can. Be thankful every day that it doesn’t.

8.) Check you car’s oil before you go on a trip, and change it on time. Just do it. It might save you a new engine and several thousand dollars.

9.) Failure is not fatal. When you fall, you get back up. It’s as simple as that.

10.) Speaking of falling: don’t finish leg day on the top floor of the gym. Your jello legs might miss the last five stairs. You might end up in a pile at the foot of the stairs with everyone staring and asking if you’re okay.

11.) Never take a good roommate for granted. My freshman year I was put in an apartment with a girl who bragged to her friends about how mean she was to me. While that was an experience I wish I never had, it made it easy for me to truly appreciate the girls I’ve lived with since and I never get mad if they don’t do the dishes or take out the trash.

12.) Having your own dog is a lot more work than your family dog is. I adopted my very own little terror this summer, and I haven’t regretted it once…but…in my three months of dog ownership I’ve taken him to the vet for a bee sting to the mouth, bought a tool that removes ticks, learned how to induce vomiting after he ate his weight in chocolate chip cookies and cleaned up the aftermath to name a few firsts. It’s a good thing he’s so cute.

13.) Forgive, but don’t forget. Forgiveness is important, but forgiving someone does not mean you have to allow them to hurt you time and time again.

14.) Take more than 12 credits your first few years. You simply cannot graduate in four years taking 12 credits every semester. It’s easier to pull off 19 credits your sophomore year than it is your senior year.

15.) Don’t major in something you have no real interest in. It’s easy to think you should major in something that your family will approve of, but at the end of the day, it’s your career.

16.) To do lists are your friends. When I’m overwhelmed, I write out a list of every last thing I need to do that day or week. It keeps me from forgetting anything, and checking things off helps me feel like I’m actually making headway.

17.) Get outside. We live in a place brimming over with lovely scenery and outdoor activities for every skill level. Watch two less episodes on Netflix and take a short hike. It’s good for the soul.

18.) Staying in on Friday night is totally acceptable. So is going out. People recharge in different ways. For some, going out relieves stress. For others, few things sound more stressful. You do you, and don’t judge those who need something different than you do. We’re all just trying to survive in our own way.

19.) If you have the chance to travel, do it. There is so much more out there. Don’t let fear of the unknown keep you in the same place. Experience new people, cultures and places. You’ll learn a lot.

20.) Don’t let things that have happened to you define you. The world will try to put you in boxes. We get to decide how we define ourselves. Whether or not you leave yourself in the box is up to you.

21.) Take care of yourself. Mentally and physically, this is so important. It takes much longer to put yourself back together than it does to fall apart. Eat right, go to the gym, take a mental health day. Do whatever it takes to make sure you’re doing okay. Recovering from a burnout is really hard.

22.) Age is just a number. People are often surprised when I tell them my age. So, do I look old or do I just act old? Wait. Don’t answer that. At the end of the day, your age does not define you. It doesn’t decide if you’re ready to start college, get married or anything else.

I hope you found at least one of these relevant in your life. Here’s to another year filled with new adventures.

