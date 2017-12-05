WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS AT WYOMING

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Idaho State women’s basketball team suffered its second-straight loss for the first time of the 2017-18 season with a 61-53 loss at Wyoming Sunday afternoon. The Bengals put together a late comeback with a 22-point fourth quarter, but the Cowgirls were able to hold on for the win.

“The first quarter came back to haunt us in this game,” Head Coach Seton Sobolewski said. “We played excellent defense in the final three quarters, but we were cold shooting the ball and had too many turnovers to get any traction.”

Idaho State (5-3) was led by junior guard Grace Kenyon with a season-high 22 points off 8-of-13 from the floor to go along with three rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Junior guard Saylair Grandon was the next highest scorer for the Bengals with eight points, while sophomore guard Dora Goles led the Bengals with a season-high nine rebounds.

A rough quarter performance by the Bengals that included five turnovers and just 11 points off 36 percent shooting saw Wyoming (5-3) surge ahead. The Cowgirls buried Idaho State with 24 first-quarter points, including eight points off turnovers, to take a double-digit lead in the first 10 minutes.

Yet the Bengals buckled down in the second quarter, limiting Wyoming to 12 points. Nearly half of the Cowgirls’ second-quarter points came from the charity stripe, as they converted 5-of-6 to maintain a comfortable 14-point lead heading into the break. Kenyon kept the Bengals in the game in the second, converting 4-of-4 at the line and hitting two jumpers for eight of ISU’s 10 points.

The Bengals matched the Cowgirls in scoring in the third quarter with 10 points and faced a 15-point deficit heading into the final quarter. Goles opened the fourth with a layup to get the Bengals started and Idaho State began slowly chipping away at Wyoming’s lead. With 2:07 remaining, Grandon finished inside to bring the Bengals within eight, 56-48. Just over a minute later, Kenyon converted 1-of-2 at the line to bring ISU within seven, 58-51, but that is the closest the Bengals would come. Wyoming made 3-of-4 free throws down the stretch to seal the win, 61-53.

Two players finished in double figures for Wyoming led by Bailee Cotton with 17 points in addition to a game-high 12 rebounds. Marta Gomez also finished in double figures with 16.

Idaho State continues play on the road as it heads to the Aloha State to take on Hawai’i in Manoa, Hawai’i on Dec. 8. Tipoff is set for 11 p.m. MST.

