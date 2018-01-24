TROXEL LEAVES FOR OREGON STATE; FERRITER RETURNS AS OC

Lucas Gebhart

Co-Editor in Chief and Sports Editor

ISU offensive coordinator Matt Troxel is leaving the program for Oregon State to be an offensive analyst, according to the Idaho State Journal who reported the story last Friday.

The Journal also reported that ISU will rehire Mike Ferriter to replace Troxel as offensive coordinator.

Troxel directed the up-tempo ISU offense, which averaged 434.9 yards-per game in 2017, for the last two seasons and spent a total of seven years on the Bengals’ coaching staff. His departure marks the second ISU coordinator lost since November, when defensive coordinator Spencer Toone was let go during the bye week.

Ferriter spent the last three seasons at Montana coaching wide receivers and helping coordinate the passing game under former Griz head coach Bob Stitt. When Montana let Stitt go at the end of the season and rehired Bobby Hauck, who both Rob Phenicie and Troxel worked under in the mid-2000s, Ferriter was not retained on the new coaching staff.

This will be Ferriter’s second stint in Pocatello, as he spent the 2013 and 2014 season coaching inside receivers under former ISU coach Mike Kramer. ISU went 3-9 in 2013, but had a break out 8-4 season in 2014. During his time at ISU, Ferriter coached a slew of all-conference receivers that included Madison Mangum, KW Williams, Luke Austin and Chad Hansen.

Hansen, who transferred to the University of California at Berkley after his freshman year, was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft where he hauled in nine passes for 94 yards with the New York Jets this past regular-season. While in Montana, Ferriter also helped coach Ben Roberts, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2016.

Last season, the Griz pass-first offense averaged 35 points-per game and 305.5 yards-per game.

According to Oregon Live, OSU already has a full staff of 10 assistant coaches, meaning that Troxel cannot directly coach players during practices and games, or recruit off campus, but can participate in coaching meetings.

Troxel’s roll has not be publicly announced. According to Oregon Live, Troxel is expected to act as “an extra set of eyes for the coaching staff.”

Troxel joins first-year head coach Jonathan Smith at OSU, who replaces Gary Andersen after he resigned. Smith and Troxel worked together as offensive assistant coaches at the University of Idaho during the 2009 season.

OSU went 1-11 last season and ranked 112th out of 129 FBS teams in total offense.

