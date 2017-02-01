THE STATE OF OUR CLIMATE

Andrew Crighton

Climate change, fossil fuel dependence and renewable energy has been in the public eye for decades, but little has been done to counteract its effects.

The major reason for this lack of action is due to the fact that the general population of the United States is still wary of the truthfulness of climate change, its cause and what can or should be done about it.

While the scientific community has formed a consensus with a super majority, ranging between 95 percent and 97 percent acceptance depending on the source of information there seems to be one major area that drives this lack of trust: political pundits and government officials.

A 2015 poll conducted by pollster Dan Jones & Associates reported that nearly a quarter of Idahoans, 21 percent, do not believe climate change exists at all.

Another 26 percent of Idahoans reported that they believe climate change is occurring, but is not very damaging.

Will Seymour, an ISU student, is in the portion of the population that believes climate change is both real and a real issue.

Seymour explained that when you look at the evidence, rising sea levels and temperatures, decreasing air quality, dissipating ozone near the poles and increased amounts of greenhouse gases, it should be obvious that climate change is real.

Kristian Evans also believes that climate change is real, but disagrees on one key point, whether or not it is an issue.

“It’s pretty obvious that population increases and technology increases, with that comes consequences. Obviously man has their imprint on it,” Evans said.

Even though humans have contributed, Evans said that it’s just a small percentage. The earth goes through cycles of warming and cooling, so this isn’t necessarily a big problem to Evans.

Carson Knouf just wishes climate change was not absorbed into the political scene.

“It’s moved from what should be a scientific study and brought into politics,” he said.

Knouf disregards the scientific consensus, he explains that he believes if science is based purely on fact, then if there is a portion of the community that has evidence to the contrary, the consensus cannot be fact.

“It could be any number of [dissenters], it could be smaller or bigger,” Knouf said.

The portion of belief seen in the Dan Jones & Associates poll is reflected within the Idaho state legislature.

On January 23, leaders in the legislature denied an internal request for a hearing on climate change and how it will affect the state as a whole.

Representative Ilana Rubel requested that the House hold this special committee meeting. Rubel is a member of the House Environment, Energy & Technology committee, and submitted the request to the chair of the committee, Rep. Dell Raybould.

In a statement give to the Idaho Statesman, Rubel said Raybould rejected the request because climate change is “too controversial.”

Evans and Seymour agreed that this proposed committee meeting should have happened. The agree that even if it’s controversial, it should be discussed so that we can identify what we should do about it.

The continued skepticism of Americans can also be driven by those within the Federal government.

During the transition period before President Trump’s inauguration his team reportedly asked for a list of all individuals inside of the Environmental Protection Agency who work specifically on climate change. Several days into his term there was a suspension on publications and social media reporting from the EPA, along with the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Agriculture and Interior Department.

While similar suspensions of talking to the media have occurred with the transition of other presidents, many are still alarmed considering President Trump has in the past claimed climate change was a hoax. He has since made other statements to varying degrees of belief or disbelief in climate change or human involvement.

The focus on climate change between President Trump and Barack Obama has been massive; however, Congress has been consistent on its divide on the the reality of global climate change.

Many in Congress share the beliefs of those found in Idaho, with a major split between those who accept the scientific consensus, believe but find no danger and others who do not believe climate change is real or man-made.

“People like Trump, people in the legislature, they all have people who back them,” said Evans, agreeing with Seymour, who stated that pundits and politicians are being paid to say what they say. “Follow the money, absolutely.”

