A STEP ABOVE THE REST: HAYLEY FARRER SHOWS WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A TRUE BENGAL

By

Tanner Sucher

Staff Writer

A true Bengal – that is the phrase that comes to mind when you think of Hayley Farrer. Farrer is more than a volleyball player. She is a true student-athlete.

Farrer grew up in Idaho Falls, where she was a standout athlete at Idaho Falls High School. There, she was a letter-winner in volleyball, basketball and softball.

Though she played three sports and basketball was her first love, volleyball was her best sport and it landed her a division one scholarship.

While in high school, Farrer led the Tigers both on and off the court, taking the Tigers to four straight state playoff appearances, falling in the state finals in three seasons before finally winning the state title Farrer’s senior season.

In her senior season, Farrer was named to First Team High Country Conference, Post Register All-Region First Team and First Team All-State as a setter.

Farrer has also excelled off the court by being a National Honor Society member and the student body female activities director.

Previous head volleyball coach Chad Teichert could not pass on what he saw, offering Farrer a full ride and ultimately accomplishing the one goal Farrer had through high school, to be a Bengal.

Farrer has loved everything about ISU, from a great community to a family-like feel. The best part for Farrer was how close to home ISU was, because her family can easily make the 45-minute drive to sit in the front row at every home game.

Her first season at ISU, Farrer had to do something she had not done her entire volleyball career – watch.

Farrer was redshirted her freshman season.

“It was hard for me to watch, but it made me a better player,” Farrer said.

After her redshirt season, she finally got a chance at playing time and she never looked back.

During her sophomore season Farrer started as a defensive specialist for the Bengals in 34 of 35 games, tallying 289 digs and 52 assists.

Her sophomore season saw steady improvement, as Farrer played in all 32 matches, where she averaged 12.72 assists per set.

That average ranked third in the Big Sky Conference and 59th in the country.

Farrer was also named to the Big Sky All-Tournament team.

Farrer continued to improve and turn heads in her junior season, starting in all 33 matches.

Farrer was second in the conference, 27th in the nation in assists per set (11.10) and finished sixth all-time in ISU history in assists (1299).

Farrer finished the season with a total of 112 kills, 294 digs and 71 blocks.

She was named Big Sky First-Team All-Conference and was named to the Big Sky All-Tournament team for the second season in a row and was named to the Big Sky All-Academic team.

Through all the achievements so far in Farrer’s career, the one that stood out the most was winning the 2013 Big Sky Conference Championship.

“There is nothing like winning a conference championship,” Farrer said.

Off the court, Farrer loves to spend time with her family and play racquetball and just like any college student, Farrer loves to kick back and watch Netflix.

Farrer is planning to get her master’s degree in sports management.

From day one to her final season, Farrer has always been a true Bengal.

Send to Kindle