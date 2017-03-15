SPRING MEANS NEW ADVENTURES AT THE OAC

Thomas Attebery

Staff Writer

The Outdoor Adventure Center has a host of activities planned with the changing seasons which include slacklining, climbing and several other trips.

There is a trip planned to Maple Grove in the Oneida Narrows Reservoir. For $30 for students and $40 for affiliates, those who sign up can soak in the hot pools and participate in stand-up paddle boarding. All skill levels are encouraged to attend.

A Spring Break Trip to Moab, Utah will feature biking, hiking, and climbing. Biking and climbing are recommended for those with experience. However, anyone on the trip is welcome to hike, camp and enjoy Moab’s desert environment, shopping centers, restaurants and other activities. The $125 student and $135 affiliate fee covers transportation and camping. Participants are expected to pay for their own food.

A biking tour of Yellowstone National Park is planned for April 8 and 9. Participants will be road biking from the west entrance of the park along the Madison River. The fee is $45 for students and $55 for affiliates.

A whitewater rafting trip on the Owyhee River will be May 15 through 21. The Owyhee Canyon offers spectacular cliffs, whitewater rapids and camping. At this time of year water levels are usually low and inflatable kayaks can be used to navigate down the river corridor. The student fee is $180, affiliate fee is $220. Participants must pay for their own food.

Students can participate in open slacklining every Wednesday in the month of April. The OAC staff set up the slack lines and help out those interested in trying it out. The slack rope will be set up on the quad from 5 to 7 p.m. Participation is free and open to all levels of ability.

“We have a lot of great stuff planned,” Outdoor Recreation Coordinator Robert Ellis said. “If anyone wants to know more, they’re welcome to come into our office anytime.”

There will be open climbing on Thursday evenings at 5 p.m. beginning April 20. Climbing is open to those who have previous climbing experience and are comfortable with rock climbing.

Top ropes are set up by the OAC staff at the Ross Park climbing area. The OAC provides the ropes and equipment to ISU students with valid Bengal card free of charge. Community members and ISU faculty/staff can also take part by purchasing a season pass for $20 or a day pass for $2.

On May 3 from 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a challenge course activity. The event is intended for kids and families, and those under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian sign a release form and be accompanied by an adult. Kids can ride a giant swing or climb one of the challenge course towers. The event will be at the corner of Barton Road and Alvin Ricken Drive and will cost $5.

Another upcoming event is the Bengal Claw Indoor Climbing Competition on April 1. The climb is a sport climbing series event held in Reed Gym. All abilities and ages are welcome to participate in the competition which is slated to start at 10 a.m. Non-climbers are also encouraged to come and watch the event. The entry fee is $35.

On April 22, the OAC will be taking a rock climbing trip to Castle Rocks State Park. There will be traditional and sport climbing on single and multi-pitch routes and all levels of climber are welcome. After climbing all day, there will be a stop by Durfee Hot Springs on the way back. Fees cover transportation, hot springs, permit and climbing equipment. The cost is $25 for ISU students and $35 for ISU Affiliates.

