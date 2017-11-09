SECOND SATURDAY CONTRA DANCE

Posted By: Guest Writer November 9, 2017

Pocatello’s Second Saturday contra dance will be held November 11 at the First Congregational UCC Church, 309 N. Garfield (behind Pocatello High School). The dance runs from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Special guest Amy Letson from Billings, MT will teach and call the dances. The Wild Potatoes from Idaho Falls will provide lively Celtic music.

The beginners’ session at 7:30 pm is highly recommended for those unfamiliar with this simple, fun, traditional American social dance. The dance is sponsored in part by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Suggested donation is $7.00 per dancer.

New dancers are always welcome!

For more information, please email ude.usinull@sirktsua or call (208) 523-3847.

