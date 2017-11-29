SEATTLE RALLIES PAST ISU

Steven Schaack

POCATELLO, Idaho – Idaho State led for the first 30 minutes of Monday night’s nonconference matchup at Seattle University. But over the last 10 minutes the Redhawks surged past the Bengals to earn a 73-67 win at Key Arena in Seattle, Wash.

Balint Mocsan led the Bengals with 18 points. Geno Luzcando, Jared Stutzman and Gary Chivichyan each had 10 points. Luzcando had a team-high six rebounds and three steals.

“We played better today,” Idaho State coach Bill Evans said. “There were a lot of positives to take from today. I am certainly disappointed but we are getting better.”

ISU was held to 35 percent shooting and Seattle shot 42 percent. ISU shot 7-24 from the three-point line and Seattle shot 4-20 from beyond the arc.

The Bengals went to the three throw line 27 times connecting on 22 while the Redhawks finished 21-26 from the free throw line.

Idaho State led by as many as 10 points in the first half and held a 37-28 lead at halftime. The Bengals shot 42 percent in the first half and had 15 bench points.

With 14:30 left in the game, the Bengals held a 48-38 lead after a three-point play by Mocsan. Seattle then went on a 12-1 run to take a 50-49 lead with 9:29 remaining and the lead was extended to 58-55 a little over a minute later.

ISU regained the lead at 64-63 with four minutes to play after a 3-pointer by Mocsan but Seattle took the lead for good and led by as many as seven points in the minute of the game.

“We made some mistakes down the stretch,” Evans said.

ISU did have three game-tying three-point attempts in the final minute that fell short.

Idaho State returns home to host Bethesda on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. in Holt Arena.

