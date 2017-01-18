REMEMBERING DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

Jenna Crowe

Staff Writer

Making Lives Matter – this is the goal of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and this was shone at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon hosted on January 14.

This annual event, which started during the 1980s, is a celebration of Dr. King’s legacy and an opportunity to recognize people within the community that are making a difference.

The luncheon began with a speech from the Mistress of Ceremonies, Dorthy LeVels, who won the NAACP’s Youth Achievement award after becoming the first African American semi-finalist in the Miss USA-Universe pageant.

“I told [my brothers] that people should know that not all cops are bad,” Dorthy said in her speech. “And just as how all cops aren’t bad, all black people aren’t criminals.”

Afterwards, Pastor Jacqualine Thomas gave a moving invocation which was followed by John Legend’s music video for his song “Woke Up This Morning”.

The Master of Ceremonies, Robert LeVels, stepped up to the podium and gave a brief history of the NAACP and the Pocatello branch, and expressed his gratitude to members of his church for attending.

The Franklin Middle School Choir flocked to the stage after Robert stepped down and led the room in “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which Robert called the black national anthem.

After the choir concluded, Mayor Brian Blad and Mayor Kevin England, of the cities of Pocatello and Chubbuck respectively, gave a Dr. King proclamation.

Following another performance by the Franklin Middle School Choir and lunch, guest speaker Howard D. Burnett gave a speech before scholarships were presented.

These scholarships gave the Pocatello branch of the NAACP an opportunity to recognize outstanding members of the community as well as the winners of a high school essay contest.

“The Ron Timpson Award is a community and volunteer type scholarship,” Kenneth Monroe, President of the NAACP Pocatello branch, said. “Ron Timpson was a city employee that passed away and was a member.”

This year, the award was given to Irene and Oliver Samora, who were recognized for their outstanding work in public service, volunteerism and human rights advocacy within the community.

After the awards for the essay contest were given out, Monroe took the stage to speak on membership. The luncheon closed with the song “Can’t Give Up Now” by Mary Mary.

This luncheon was the first of various other Martin Luther King Jr. events over the three-day weekend, including a gathering at Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship. This gathering featured Congolese refugee Bishop Samuel and Iranian religious exile Mona Kaash Heern.

Other programs featured by ISU includes the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march. The march began at one in the afternoon Monday the 16, on the south side of Holt Arena, and was followed by a program at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 1:30 p.m., which featured guest speaker Taylor Ramos.

ISU also featured a MLK Day of Service, hosted by the LEAD Center. Members of the LEAD Center wanted students to put their day off school to good use, and offered service opportunities with Aid for Friends, the Idaho State Veterans Home, Habitats for Humanity, the Idaho Food Bank and the Bannock Youth Foundation.

