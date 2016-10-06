PUSHING PEDALS TO HELP LOCAL PATIENTS

By

Andrew Crighton

The second annual Pink Ribbon Tour took place Saturday October 1 in and around the Pocatello area.

Hosted in October in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month, the event allowed 110 local cyclists to choose from one of four length circuits.

All the benefits went to help local cancer patients with medical expenses.

All staff and board members are volunteers and do not receive compensation for their work. This way, as much money as possible can be donated, according to Victoria Byrd the founder and coordinator for the event.

In the Tour’s first year, $10,000 were raised and donated. According to Byrd, it looks like there will be just over $15,000 donated this year.

Most of the funding comes from local sponsors, and because of all the efforts made to keep costs down by organizers, upwards of 80 percent of money received from sponsors can be donated to patients.

Riders who registered cycled one of four different distanced routes ranging from 8.5 to 50 miles.

In addition to receiving a Pink Ribbon Tour T-shirt upon completion, riders were given a raffle ticket to place in one of many donated raffle baskets and prizes, with more tickets available for purchase.

The raffle was a last minute addition, in an attempt to entice more riders to participate in this and future Tours.

“We wanted our riders to feel appreciated,” said Byrd.

Diane Michel was a rider in both years’ Tours, and is a cancer survivor.

Michel was diagnosed in 2013 and became involved when her husband met Byrd.

“It’s really a great event, and I hope that it continues to grow,” said Michel. “Anything that raises money and raises awareness about cancer and taking care of yourself is a great thing.”

Michel commented that it was very obvious that this was the second year of the event, noting that it was much more organized and had a better route.

Rider feedback is extremely important to Byrd, because according to her, as much planning, organization and preparation as possible can go into it, but without the riders the whole thing is useless.

Within a week, Byrd plans to send out a survey to all of the riders who participated.

The marking of the ride and the route in general were two of the largest comments from the prior year.

Last year riders went up Buckskin Road towards Inkom, which resulted in a very steep, high grade climb.

Working with rider feedback, organizers switched the direction of the course.

This year, riders came from Inkom down Buckskin Road which resulted in a longer but more gradual climb.

Along with monetary donations, sponsors also tended various aid stations that provided water and nutrition throughout the day.

A dietician was consulted about what type of foods and drinks should be provided, so riders received every advantage available to them.

Next year’s event is already in planning, and according to Byrd, anyone who would like to help should sign up when the time comes – regardless of their cycling skill level.

“Don’t be scared. We do everything we can to be sure we’re as supportive of our riders as we possibly can.”

