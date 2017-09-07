POCATELLO’S SECOND SATURDAY CONTRA DANCE SEPTEMBER 9

Kristi Austin

Pocatello’s Second Saturday contra dance series will start up again at 7:30 pm September 9 at the First Congregational UCC Church, 309 N. Garfield (behind Pocatello High School). A talented caller will teach and call the dances in a fun-filled and supportive fashion, with Bandáge à Trois (David Combs, accordion, Tom Goodwin, bass, Kristi Austin, flute) providing the lively music.

The beginners’ session at 7:30 pm is highly recommended for those unfamiliar with this simple, fun, social dance. The dance is sponsored in part by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Admission is $6.00 per person (suggested donation).

New dancers are always welcome!

For more information, please email ude.usinull@sirktsua or call (208) 523-3847.

