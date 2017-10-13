POCATELLO’S SECOND SATURDAY CONTRA DANCE OCTOBER 14

Pocatello’s Second Saturday contra dance will be held October 14 at the First Congregational UCC Church, 309 N. Garfield (behind Pocatello High School). The dance runs from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Teri Peterson and Eric Limbach will teach and call the dances.

The beginners’ session at 7:30 pm is highly recommended for those unfamiliar with this simple, fun, social dance. The dance is sponsored in part by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

New dancers are always welcome!

For more information, please email ude.usinull@sirktsua or call (208) 523-3847.

