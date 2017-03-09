Pocatello’s Second Saturday contra dance will be held at 7:30 pm March 11 at the First Congregational UCC Church, 309 N. Garfield (behind Pocatello High School), with a group of callers and musicians from the local area providing instruction and exciting, lively music. The beginners’ session at 7:30 pm is highly recommended for those unfamiliar with this simple, fun, social dance form. The dance is sponsored in part by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Admission is $6.00 per person (suggested donation).

New dancers are always welcome!

For more information, please email ude.usinull@sirktsua or call (208) 523-3847.

