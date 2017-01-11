POCATELLO’S SECOND SATURDAY CONTRA DANCE JANUARY 14

Pocatello’s Second Saturday contra dance will be held at the First Congregational UCC Church, 309 N. Garfield (behind Pocatello High School), at 7:30 pm January 14, with Teri Peterson and Eric Limbach teaching and calling the dances. Lively Irish music will be provided by The Wild Potatoes (Jeff Forbes, fiddle, Dave Gianotto, guitar, David Combs, accordion, and Kristi Austin, flute) from Idaho Falls. The beginners’ session at 7:30 pm is highly recommended for those unfamiliar with this simple, fun, social dance form. The dance is sponsored in part by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Admission is $6.00 per person (suggested donation).

New dancers are always welcome!

For more information, please email ude.usinull@sirktsua or call (208) 523-3847.

