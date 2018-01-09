POCATELLO’S SECOND SATURDAY CONTRA DANCE JANUARY 13

Pocatello’s Second Saturday contra dance will be held January 13 at the First Congregational UCC Church, 309 N. Garfield (behind Pocatello High School). The dance runs from 7:30 to 10:00 p.m.

Teri Peterson and Eric Limbach will teach and call the dances, with lively New England contra music provided by a group of local musicians. The beginners’ session at 7:30 pm is highly recommended for those unfamiliar with this simple, fun, traditional American social dance. The dance is sponsored in part by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Suggested donation is $7.00 per dancer. This is a great event for all ages; for safety, small children should be supervised.

New dancers are always welcome!

For more information, please email ude.usinull@sirktsua or call (208) 523-3847.

