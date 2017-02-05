POCATELLO’S SECOND SATURDAY CONTRA DANCE FEBRUARY 11

Pocatello’s Second Saturday contra dance will be held at 7:30 pm February 11 at the First Congregational UCC Church, 309 N. Garfield (behind Pocatello High School), with Mike Cottle from Salt Lake City teaching and calling the dances. Lively music from northern Europe and North America will be provided by Bandáge à Trois (Tom Goodwin, bass, David Combs, accordion, and Kristi Austin, flute) from Salt Lake City and Idaho Falls. The beginners’ session at 7:30 pm is highly recommended for those unfamiliar with this simple, fun, social dance form. The dance is sponsored in part by the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Admission is $6.00 per person (suggested donation).

New dancers are always welcome!

For more information, please email ude.usinull@sirktsua or call (208) 523-3847.

