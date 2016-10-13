PAMPHLETS, BIBLES AND POSTERS: IS ISU THE PLACE TO DISTRIBUTE THEM?

By

Jenna Crowe

Staff Writer

Since the beginning of the semester, various groups have been seen on campus passing out informational pamphlets, Gideon bibles and the like to ISU students and faculty. Recently, a group caused a stir among students by setting up large, graphic posters of aborted fetuses. Members of the group handed out pro-life material to those walking by.

The content caused some to call into question whether or not groups should be allowed to distribute material of a sensitive or graphic nature on campus.

“I don’t feel like they should have been allowed to protest with their large signs, especially near the area where preschoolers play sometimes,” senior Nichole Schoen said.

It is important to note that because Student Affairs is adamant about protecting the First Amendment, information does not have to be pre-approved before these groups start engaging with ISU students and faculty.

The presence of groups such as this one on campus is not new. Independent organizations often come on campus to exercise their rights to free speech. From year to year, the number of groups that show up and the content of their messages vary.

“Every year is different,” said Lowell Richards, assistant vice president of Student Affairs.

Richards is also the Student Union Director and has been the general manager for ASISU for the past 12 years. As such, he oversees many organizations on campus such as the craft shop, the Outdoor Adventure Center and the Idaho Falls Bennion Student Union Building.

Richards made it clear, however, that ISU does not encourage solicitation in any way.

“We welcome free speech,” Richards said. “We don’t encourage solicitation.”

According to USLegal, the definition of solicitation is any endeavor, either oral or written, to obtain, seek or plead for funds, property, financial assistance or other thing of value, including the promise or grant of any money or property of any kind or value. Solicitations may be made in writing, in person, by telephone and other electronic methods.

The difference between solicitation and what is occurring on the quad is that group members are not asking for money or funds.

There are certain steps that these groups need to take in order to pass out information on the quad. If these steps aren’t followed, groups can be asked to leave the campus grounds.

All groups that are interested in passing out informational pamphlets on campus grounds, whether or not they will be in the quad, need to contact the scheduling office within the hypostyle of the SUB.

If there is space available, the group will be able to pass out information on campus grounds. If there is no space, the staff within the scheduling office will try to be as accommodating as possible.

Another factor that has to be taken into account is how these groups will affect the day-to-day business of ISU and its students. For example, if the group is located in a space that makes it difficult for students to get to class, they should be asked to move. The scheduling office as well as Student Affairs will try to be as accommodating as possible if the group interferes with campus life in some way.

Groups who weren’t pre-approved by Student Affairs will be spoken to, but will only be asked to leave if they interfere with campus life.

Passing out information is not limited to certain people, but is in fact open to individual students as well.

“If students want to pass out information, we will accommodate,” Richards said. “Individual students can call the scheduling office.”

According to Richards, there have be zero instances within the past 12 years where ISU students and faculty have expressed that they have been harassed by these groups.

“These groups are very respectful,” Richards said.

“I thought the two older gentlemen [handing out pro-life pamphlets] were incredibly rude to women passing by,” Shoen said after observing, but having no direct contact with the group. “I would have respected their opinion if it weren’t for the hateful rhetoric and explicit imagery they used.”

Richards does not see these groups as protestors. He sees the actions as a way for people to use their First Amendment rights effectively.

“They are just showing people their thoughts.”

