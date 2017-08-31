NINE WAYS TO HAVE FUN IN POCATELLO

Madison Shumway

Life Editor

New to the area and looking for a way to spend your Saturday in Pocatello? The home of ISU is also home to quirky niche shops, artsy coffee jaunts and a plethora of hiking trails.

With some creativity, an activities calendar and this list in tow, you’ll rarely be bored.

1. Art Walk

This famous Old Town event takes place on the first Friday of every month. Shops on Main Street stay open past normal hours and host local visual artists and musicians, often supplying snacks and beverages. People from around Pocatello flock downtown to browse the area’s antiques and nosh on Greek, Himalayan or burgers.

2. Pillars

The four white, vertical pillars atop Red Hill are an iconic Pocatello sight, and the view is even better from the top. Two main hiking trails take you to the top—one takes only a few minutes, and the other is a more leisurely stroll around the back of the hill. Reach the summit at night, and you’ll see the city’s lights stretching far out in the distance. The spot is perfect for picnics, yoga or a romantic evening with a Tinder date.

3. Stephens Performing Arts Center

Look out from the pillars and you’ll see a sprawling ivory building at the edge of ISU campus. The SPAC is arguably the crown jewel of the Pocatello arts scene and hosts Idaho State Civic Symphony concerts as well as other performances. Keep up to date with ISU’s monthly activities calendar and check out a music or dance show at the SPAC—tickets are free for students.

4. Coffee shops

A necessary facet of the college experience, coffee shops provide an ambient environment for productive homework sessions as well as social opportunities. Mocha Madness, Bru House Galilei, College Market and CoHo all host music events and serve a variety of delicious drinks to sip over a textbook or during a date. CoHo, located right next to campus on 4th Street, hosts a weekly open mic night on Tuesdays, and Bru House Galilei invites local musicians and poets to perform at their open mics on Thursday evenings.

5. The Comedy Project

An improv comedy troupe with roots at ISU, The Comedy Project hosts shows Friday Nights at MP Dance Studio on 2nd Street. A night with TCP involves lots of audience involvement and laughter, so your $5 student ticket is well worth the price.

6. Thrift shopping

Lucky for broke college students, Pocatello is home to a healthy thrifting scene. Goodwill, Idaho Youth Ranch, Deseret Industries, St. Vincent de Paul and Found Downtown all reside within a 10 minute drive of campus, so if you’re fond of used books, clothes and knickknacks, you’re in luck.

7. Antiques

For lovers of old stuff with a slightly bigger budget, downtown Pocatello is an antiques shopping hub. The suitcase-and-doily-crowded storefronts of Vain and Vintage, Elwen Cottage, Mr. Vaughn’s Emporium and Old Town Mercantile and Antiques face Main Street, with Black Rail Antiques and Annie Hall’s Vintage Boutique just a few minutes away.

8. Midnight snacks

In the mood for food at 2 a.m.? Sit-down chains like Denny’s and IHOP are open all night, every night, while local haunts Efresh (open 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends) and Robertos (open 24 hours) can satisfy your cravings for greasy food whenever you please.

9. Hiking and nature walks

Edson Fichter Nature Area provides an easy stroll past the Portneuf River, with a pond for fishing and views.

(In the warmer months, you’ll often see swimmers floating on inner tubes or jumping from rope swings at the river’s edge.) City Creek offers trails varying levels of difficulty, perfect for mountain biking, jogging or walking your dog. Mink Creek and Cherry Springs boast a number of hiking routes, and the newly-constructed Portneuf Wellness Center features smoothly paved running and biking trails. The Outdoor Adventure Center, located on the bottom floor of the SUB, rents out equipment for skiing, camping, kayaking and more.

Send to Kindle