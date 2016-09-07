NEW TO ISU? THERE’S AN APP FOR THAT

By

Judith Noonan

Staff Writer

The Student Affairs office has developed an app to ensure a successful student experience. The new app allows students to have easy access to information provided by the school, all in one convenient location.

According to Tana Christensen of the Student Affairs Office, the app has recently been updated.

Christensen felt as if the best way students could familiarize themselves with the app is to download it and check out its many features.

The app’s purpose is to be beneficial for students on the go.

It can be used from any mobile device, which makes things much easier and quicker for students.

The app also allows students to connect with others via social networks like Facebook and YouTube.

In addition, students can search the guide and receive immediate answers to questions they may have. In this digital day and age, instantaneous answers to questions are a give in. This app makes it possible. It provides students with the latest campus news and the ability to find out what is happening on campus with the university calendar. This app provides access to email and Bengalweb, and displays the services ISU offers. The ISU Student Union tab lists the activities available in the SUB and information about becoming more involved as a student. Students can also navigate to the university bookstore’s webpage from inside of the app.

In the Student Affairs section, the app lists all of ISU’s policies, codes and rules. One of the more unique features on the app allows students to be directed to the proper resources if they feel they are in danger on campus, experiencing sexual harassment or in other such situations. In the Career Services tab, students can discover where to find a job or how to prepare for the workplace.

The Campus Rec tab displays shows exercise opportunities on campus and club sports available at ISU. The app also features a complete map of the ISU campus, a way to pay parking citations and purchase a parking permit and a place for students to list emergency contacts.

It is important to remember that the app is fairly new and student feedback is important for its continual improvement and growth. Search the app in the App Store or Google Play store under the name Idaho State Student Affairs today and try it out.

