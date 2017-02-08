NEW CLUB CELEBRATES MIDDLE EASTERN CULTURE

Madison Shumway

Staff Writer

Students of all ages, majors and cultural backgrounds gathered in the Clearwater Room of the Student Union Building last week for the first meeting of a future club, the Middle Eastern Culture Association.

The meeting, headed by freshman Mersad Rezaei and assistant professor of history Zackery Heern, was meant to gauge interest in the club and collect ideas for its activities and goals.

“As a student club we want to learn more about Islam’s beliefs and Middle Eastern culture to be able to persuade others that we Muslims and Islam supporters are not bad people overall,” said Rezaei, who was born and raised in the U.S, but later moved to Iran before settling in Pocatello last year. “We are starting with a small club and are hoping to be able to spread our word throughout the whole world one day.”

So many interested people attended the meeting Jan. 31 that extra chairs had to be wheeled in: around 60 total, according to Rezaei. While 40 students joined the club that day, more emailed their intent to do the same, he said.

The group sat in a horseshoe configuration, facing each other for introductions and discussion. They shared pizza, joking that future meetings had better entail Middle Eastern food.

“I truly felt that I was blessed and lucky to have so many supporters join us that day,” Rezaei said.

Potential club members brainstormed events and voted for officers. The group elected Rezaei president, former ASISU senator Asim Dhakal vice president, Nick Johnson treasurer and Fulbright scholar Hanan Abou Ali secretary.

Students suggested volunteer work, Middle Eastern food contests, cultural events and socials, trivia nights and discussion groups as potential club plans.

MECA wants to emphasize community outreach, since people who do not attend ISU don’t have the opportunity to take classes to further their knowledge of Middle Eastern culture. Heern, who teaches Middle Eastern culture and history, said the organization of such a club came at a crucial time, considering recent political events.

“The idea to start this club is to share the wonders of Middle Eastern culture with everybody,” Heern, MECA’s advisor, told the group. “There’s nothing that really compares to engaging with each other.”

Rezaei spearheaded the group to combat misinformation about Middle Eastern culture and Islam.

The energetic business major pointed out that the acronym MECA resembles Mecca, the holy city to which Muslims flock during their annual pilgrimage.

“There has been so much discrimination against Muslim people and the religion itself, and that is because people don’t know hardly anything about their actual beliefs and culture,” he said.

The club will write its constitution and submit it for senate approval in the coming weeks.

Members hope to meet once a month, attend community events as a group, organize fun and educational activities and ultimately spread understanding.

“We are going to have big projects on presenting and promoting the Middle Eastern culture, and do community service as a club so that we show our hospitality and kindness, so people think better of Muslims and anyone who supports Islam,” Rezaei said.

For more information email Mersad Rezaei at ude.usinull@sremazer.

