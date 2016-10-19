NACHOS, CUPCAKES AND A NEW PRESIDENT? ELECTION WATCH PARTY SET FOR NOV. 8

Madison Shumway

Staff Writer

On a fateful Tuesday next month, millions of Americans will huddle around TV screens and refresh their browsers as states color red or blue. For some, it’s a grim night—a high-stakes conclusion to a long and contentious campaign.

But students in The American Presidency, a political science course, are determined to make the evening as entertaining and informative as possible. Their election night watch party will feature board games, guest speakers, raffles, kids’ activities and a digital U.S. map to be updated throughout the night.

“This election season has been daunting for a lot of people, and I think a lot of folks, myself included, are getting a little election fatigue,” said Kellee Kirkpatrick, who instructs the class.

I think having this party will be a way for us to come and celebrate, see the lighter side of politics, enjoy the fun of it and then also provide information, because we know that it’s important that we as citizens be civically engaged.”

The event will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8 in the Wood and Little Wood River rooms at the Student Union Building. The event runs from 7 to 11 p.m., but attendees can stay until the new president-elect has been announced.

All members of the community, including children, are welcome at the event.

Students in the course teamed up with the Political Science Club to plan the evening. In addition to the club, ASISU, the Political Science department, students and local businesses will sponsor the event.

Intent on creating a fun, yet educational, night, the class has organized Jeopardy, board games and a prediction contest, along with prize drawings. Attendees wearing “I Voted” stickers will receive an extra raffle entry. People can pose in a photo booth next to cardboard cutouts of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, then pick from an array of snacks and desserts.

“What we really wanted to do with this event is bring in students and the community so they can see how politics impacts your life,” said Jacey Mitchell, Political Science Club president. “It can be fun, even though this election’s a little bit hard to make fun, and it’s really important that you’re educated about it.”

Alongside the activities will be a media circle open to the public and lobby tables for local parties.

Guest speakers will talk throughout the night. Assistant professor James Stoutenborough and Kirkpatrick will speak first and explain the voting and polling processes.

Representatives from the Republican, Democratic, Green and possibly Libertarian parties will talk about their parties’ platforms. Shane Gleason and Donna Lybecker of the political science department will discuss the election’s impact on the Supreme Court and international community.

“[Attendees] will have a lot of fun, but they’ll also learn,” Mitchell said. “It’ll be nice to get a scholarly, research kind of background on the issues and on what’s going on.”

As for political education before voting takes place, The American Presidency students post weekly in a class Facebook page: “Presidential ‘Paw’tential: Democalypse 2016.” They seek to provide nonpartisan information about the election and candidates.

Kirkpatrick encouraged voters to seek information about their local elections and to learn their voting location.

“The decisions that are made on Nov. 8 can affect us in so many ways, and not just for the top of the tickets,” Kirkpatrick said. “The elections that are happening in the state, the elections in the county, and Pocatello and Chubbuck, those are all really important for our everyday lives.”

After the party, The American Presidency students will continue to post on their Facebook page about the effects of the election.

The club will host a debate watch party at the Bengal Cafe on Oct. 19. Club members will also stage a mock presidential debate.

“It’ll be really nice to be able to provide information so people can understand what’s going on and how these results will make a difference in their lives,” Kirkpatrick said. “But, it’s also fun. We still have our lives; let’s eat some pizza and nachos and have some prizes and have a good time, and just celebrate the fact that we have this amazing democracy.”

