‘MUSIC IS A PART OF EVERYONE IN SOME WAY’

Jenna Crowe

Staff Writer

Since its birth, music has shaped young adults regardless of its form, whether it be jazz, rock n’ roll or rap.

For two students at ISU, music has changed their lives more than some might imagine.

When junior Gage Horne first started dancing in high school, he had no idea that it would lead him to meeting artists such as G-Eazy and the Jabberwockies.

“People I used to look up to are becoming more like colleagues,” Horne said.

After watching the Jabberwockies on America’s Best Dance Crew, Horne became inspired and wanted to learn how to dance. He soon began learning at The Dance Factory, which led him to deciding to major in dance and minor in sign language.

“Since I’ve started dancing, I’ve always found a way to be happy,” Horne said. “Even in the worst of times.”

Horne met G-Eazy when he came to Boise a few years ago. The famous rapper had seen one of Horne’s dance videos online and was impressed, so his manager contacted Horne and the two met during a free meet-and-greet.

Meeting the Jabberwockies last year is one of Horne’s favorite memories.

“When we were doing a meet-and-greet, they can’t talk. That’s their persona,” Horne said. “I told them all about myself, and they started motioning like ‘You want to dance?’ and the manager started recording us.”

Horne has also met Alex Boyé, an African singer that, according to his website, is seeking to “Africanize” the music world again.

Horne plans to continue working to change the world through dance and has a dance film coming out March 8, 2017.

“As an artist, you’re always thinking of new things that you can’t wait to share with the world,” Horne said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been happier.”

Kirk Long, a physics major with minors in mathematics and piano, uses music to balance his life out and make him a well-rounded person, but he gave it up for a short time during his pre-teen years.

“Ever since I was 12, I’ve been self-taught until I came here,” Long said. “Having those dichotomies between physics and piano allows me to appreciate the world from a different paradigm.”

Coldplay’s acoustic music was the fuel that rekindled his passion for piano.

One of his favorite memories growing up was the day he and his mother found the piano that now sits in their home.

“We were driving home one time from a soccer thing, and we took a wrong turn and passed a thrift store and on the thrift store sign it said ‘Steinway’ and my mom was like ‘no way,’” Long recalled.

“They had literally just put it on the floor, and we got it for what you could get a really crappy baby grand piano for – it was probably worth as much as my house is.”

Since attending ISU, Long has started teaching other students to play piano, whether it’s the classics or a song on the radio.

One of his favorite moments at ISU was during Christmas break in 2015.

“When my friend Bruno’s fiancé came over Christmas break, I reserved the concert hall and gave a private recital for my Brazilian friends with a few love songs, and we all sang,” Long said.

Long’s favorite instrument is the piano because he believes its large range allows the pianist to express the whole human experience.

Whether it’s dance or a classical instrument, music can affect people more than they might imagine.

“I think music is a piece of everyone in some way, whether you’re singing in the shower, doing homework to it or headed to work,” Horne said. “Music is something we can all relate to.”

Send to Kindle