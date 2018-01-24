LYN REDINGTON NAMED NEW VICE PRESIDENT FOR STUDENT AFFAIRS

Madeleine Coles

Co-Editor in Chief and News Editor

It was announced last week that Lyn Redington will be ISU’s new vice president for Student Affairs.

Redington, who currently serves as assistant vice president and dean of students at the University of Iowa, will be taking over from interim vice president Lowell Richards.

Much of Redington’s career was spent at the University of Northern Iowa, where she served as director of residence life, interim dean of students, associate director of residence life and an adjunct faculty member before working for the University of Iowa.

Before starting her career in collegiate administration, Redington received a Ph.D in educational leadership and policy studies, a Master of Science degree in professional studies in higher education and a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

ISU President Arthur Vailas told the marketing and communications department that he was excited for Redington to join the staff.

“Lyn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Idaho State University,” he said.

Provost and Executive Vice President Laura Woodworth-Ney agreed, saying that she was “proud” to welcome Redington to ISU.

“Throughout her career, Lyn has shown a dedication to students and their academic and personal needs,” Woodworth-Ney told the marketing and communications department. “She is clearly passionate about education, and will be a great asset to our institution.”

As the vice president for student affairs, Redington will oversee all of the student affairs departments, including Campus Recreation, the Career Center, Counseling and Testing, Disability Services, the Early Learning Center, Housing and Residence Life, KISU/Bengal newspaper, the Outdoor Adventure Center, Student Involvement and Orientation, the Pond Student Union and Veteran Student Services.

According to the “Vice President’s Message” on the Student Affairs page of the university website, the role of the Division of Student Affairs is to “enhance the learning environment for students . . . [and] make the campus more dynamic and welcoming for everyone.”

Redington said she is excited for her transition to ISU, and answered some questions about her new position.

Q: Why did you want to apply for this position?

A: A friend of mine sent me the position announcement encouraging me to apply.

There were many things that attracted me to ISU including the size and scope of the university; the high quality and caliber of the faculty, staff, and students; and the commitment by all to support student success.

Q: Which part of this job are you most excited about? What do you think will present the biggest challenge?

A: Transitions can be both challenging and exciting. I am most excited to meet and get to know my new colleagues, campus, and community. As for the greatest challenge … perhaps you can ask me that after I’ve been on campus for a few months.

Q: What changes do you hope to make to the Division of Student Affairs, if any?

A: Spending time learning about Idaho State University and the Division of Student Affairs will, I am confident, keep me busy. I know the division has many successful programs and initiatives; I also know there are opportunities for growth and improvement. As a team, I look forward to celebrating the successes and tackling the challenges.

Q: What’s something you want students to know about you?

A: My passion is student success and my job is to help you realize yours. I want to get to know the students and the campus. I hope students will reach out and let me know how I can assist and support them and their success; I also hope they will invite me to their events and activities. Fair warning: if I’m not invited, I may still show up. 🙂

Q: What’s something you think students would be surprised to learn about you?

A: I’m a bit rusty but, in honor of a friend of mine, I learned how to shoot flies with a rubber band.

